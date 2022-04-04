Last chance to buy your tickets to attend this year’s Mobile Games Awards!

One of the biggest nights of celebration for the games industry is happening tomorrow night, and you absolutely don’t want to miss it. The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards are returning to London for our annual celebration of the best mobile games, gamemakers and industry excellence tomorrow, April 5th, and all the big names in the industry are going to be there.

If you’re at all involved in the games industry, the Mobile Games Awards is the place to be. Not only do you get to connect with our fantastic finalists, top industry executives from all over the world are coming together to get to know the rising talent, teams and games to watch out for. If you have been looking for ways to take your career to the next level or elevate your business, the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards is the perfect opportunity to do so.

Read on to learn more about what you can expect at the awards tomorrow night. You can also go here to our official website to purchase your tickets before time runs out.

What are the PG Mobile Games Awards?

The PG Mobile Games Awards recognise the work of the top games companies in the industry over the past year. These awards aim to represent firms across the industry, from the games developers and publishers to the tools companies, service providers and recruiters that all make this sector the largest and most pervasive in gaming.

What are the award categories?

You can see the wide spectrum of categories and our finalists here. We have more awards to give out than ever before to accurately represent the contributions made to the industry by each sector, and you won’t want to miss meeting the brilliant finalists on their special night!

When and where will the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards be held?

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards take place on Tuesday, April 5th 2022 at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, in central London.

Who will I see there?

The finalists list is here, so you can have a look at the list of talent and leading brands that you can expect to see present tomorrow. Among our finalists for Game of the Year are titles like FarmVille 3, PUBG New State, The Witcher: Monster Slayer, Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, and you won’t want to miss meeting with the brilliant teams behind them.

Book your ticket before it’s too late

Space is limited and with the high demand for the evening, you don’t want to leave it until the last minute! Grab your ticket today while you still can and join us live for an unforgettable evening tomorrow.