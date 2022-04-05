Calling all indie developers from around the world – pitch your game to experts this spring

One of the main driving factors for the Pocket Gamer team is providing the lifeblood of the games industry – indie developers – with plenty of opportunities to showcase their creations. We’re super passionate about giving rising talent a platform and helping them make connections with key figures in the space that can help them take their games to the next level. Our conferences have become renowned because of the sheer amount of value we provide indie developers that attend, but our efforts to uplift the developer community don’t stop at our in-person functions.

Indie developers from all over have the opportunity to pitch their games to industry experts through our fully digital Big Indie Pitch events. These pitch opportunities allow for any indie developer to pitch to a panel of the game industry’s experts to gain expert insight on their game and potentially gain massive coverage across games media sites.

Read on to find out a little more about these fantastic opportunities and how you can get involved.

The Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition)

April 19, 2022

The Big Indie Pitch (PC + Console Edition)

April 20, 2022

Our all-digital Big Indie Pitch offers shortlisted developers a chance to impress some of the best experts the industry has to offer (including journalists, publishers, investors, and notable indies), answer questions and gather expert insight on their game. Without leaving your home or office…

Our unique speed dating format gives each developer 5 minutes with each panel of expert judges, meaning entrants will get real feedback from the event. The winners will also be covered across Steel Media’s network of websites (such as Pocket Gamer and PC Games Insider), making this a great chance to get your game up in lights.

Submit your game!

We recommend that you get your games sent in ASAP, since the sooner you enter, the better a chance you have at being shortlisted. The closing date for entries is next Monday 11th April 2022, so don’t leave it till the last minute and submit your game for consideration today. You can apply for either pitch via this form.

Opportunities for indies in Seattle

We’re bringing Europe’s number one mobile gaming conference to Seattle this May 9-10, and the fantastic opportunities for indies at our live conference are countless! Beyond pitching your game to experts through our live Very Big Indie Pitch opportunities, developers will also get to network with over 500 of the world’s top global gaming companies and attend insightful talks led by hundreds of the gaming industry’s most prolific game makers and leaders.

The Very Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition)

May 9, 2022

The Very Big Indie Pitch (PC + Console)

May 10, 2022

The closing date for entries is next Friday 29th April 2022, so don’t leave it till the last minute and submit your game for consideration today. You can apply for either pitch via this form.

The opportunities for indies don’t end there, either. We have a zone dedicated entirely to showcasing indie talent (with a very special competition available for those interested in showcasing their game for free!) and multiple curated matchmaking events taking place throughout the two conference days that any indie developer looking to elevate their network or take their work to the next level can’t miss. If you plan on attending Seattle, don’t miss out on getting signed up for these opportunities before spots fill up! Many game makers’ careers have changed thanks to these opportunities below, and we want that to happen for you, as well.

The Big Indie Zone + Competition

The Big Indie Zone is an exclusive expo area within the conference dedicated to indie developers and their games. It offers developers the chance to pre-book a 2-day demo table (including conference passes, making this an excellent value option) and present their awesome creation to fellow Connects delegates within a conducive setting.

The zone runs for the full duration of the two days and is always a vibrant and very popular segment of any Connects conference. Whether you’re a publisher looking for new talent, an investor in search of your next focus, a service provider keen to share the benefits of your tools, or even a developer hoping to exchange ideas with your contemporaries, swinging by The Big Indie Zone comes highly recommended.

This year, we’re running an exclusive competition where indie developers can enter a draw and potentially win a free expo table and tickets to attend the conference.

To enter the draw, fill out this form.

Join us in Seattle

Want to secure your place to join us in Seattle right now? You don’t have to break the bank to attend our West Coast conference! If you’re an indie developer, you can join us at Seattle for a super reduced price – and if you act fast and get in on our Midterm sale, you can save even more! Don’t miss out on the Midterm sale while it’s available, head on over to our official conference site and book your ticket today.

See you in May!