Learn about NFTs, the metaverse and blockchain technology at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle

The metaverse is taking off, and it very much looks like it’s here to stay.

The metaverse market size is currently sitting at a pretty 47.48 billion US dollars, and it is expected to surge to 678.8 billion US dollars by 2030. This means there is no time like now to figure out how you can get involved, stay ahead of the curve, and get your slice of the pie by the time 2030 comes around.

Thankfully, we have just the place where all game makers can discover cutting-edge insights from the world’s top experts on all things blockchain, metaverse and NFTs – our upcoming US conference, Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle.

We’re bringing Europe’s number one mobile gaming conference to the States for the first time in two years on May 9-10, and it’s going to be better than ever. We’re welcoming over 1,000 game industry professionals from all around the world and over 150+ of the industry’s most renowned speakers to share their brilliant insights and career-changing advice with us. It’s going to be two days filled with an abundance of networking opportunities, splendid insights shared by the world’s leading experts in gaming and technology and great times all around. We have 15 diverse topic tracks that our expert speakers will be discussing, and these topic tracks span quintessential industry topics such as the current state of play, key insights for growth, essential tools for any developer to have in their toolbox and three tracks especially dedicated to the hottest topic of all – crypto.

Our three tracks will cover NFTs, blockchain technology and the metaverse. If you want to make sure you reserve a seat in the room with the brilliant speakers that will be sharing cutting-edge insights about these technologies with us, make sure to book your ticket as soon as you can.

If you’d like to learn a bit more about these topic tracks and what you can anticipate to hear from our amazing speakers, read on below.

What are these topic tracks all about?

NFT Know-How

In NFT Know-How, we’re discussing the way that non-fungible tokens are playing a role in the gaming landscape and its development. How exactly are unique digital assets changing the way we play today? How do we utilise these digital assets to empower players? This is a key track for those looking to incorporate NFTs into their monetisation strategy. We have the best of the best sharing their experiences creating games with NFTs and how you can do so as well.

Track Highlights:

Living Assets: Evolutive NFTs for Playing Fair in the Metaverse with Alun Evans of Freeverse

Tips and Tricks for bringing your game into the metaverse with Tim Richards of Aglet

Mapping the Metaverse

The future starts here! Discover the cutting edge of communication and entertainment in this overview of developments in the immersive space. We map the frontiers and reveal essential jumping on points for those looking to take their projects into the metaverse and learn about emerging opportunities in the field. Whether you are looking to learn more about what the growing popularity of the metaverse means for the games industry as a whole or about how it can benefit your business in particular, this track is for you.

Track Highlights:

Three Practical Ways to Future-Proof Your IP Using Transmedia with Houston Howard of One 3 Creative

How to Build a Sports Metaverse with Louis Castle of Green Park Sports

Is the metaverse inherently transmedia or vice versa? with Kaley Hurst of PTW, Hrish Lotlikar of SuperWorld, Jason Robar of AuthorDigital, Tom Pigott of Ludo.ai

Building on Blockchain

The Building on Blockchain track takes a closer look at how developers can integrate blockchain technology into their projects. This topic track will be all about leveraging the current tools available in the cryptocurrency space in order to build exciting games on the blockchain platform that can bring in real-life funds for players. We will hear from those that are already excelling in the blockchain games space and learn from their experiences what it takes to create successful games in this space.

Track Highlights:

Blockchain and Games: What Every Developer Should Know with David Kim of Wax

Powering real economies in virtual worlds: how programmable money unlocks more monetisation and activity in games with Ben Cousens of Zebedee

How sustainable are Play-to-Earn game economies? with Jon Jordan of Steel Media, Ted Mui of Kuma Games, Mathieu Nouzareth of The Sandbox, Kyu Lee of Com2US and Jérôme Wurster of PlayTiX

Book your tickets now

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to grab your tickets to our Seattle conference for a super reduced price! Get all the value of the future-gazing tracks above and plenty more for the best price possible. Our Midterm discount is still available, and you can save up to $175 if you act now. Head on over to our official conference website to buy your tickets today.