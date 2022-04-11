News

Cocos raises $50 million in Series B ahead of metaverse development project

Plans to improve open-source engine

Date Type Companies involved Size
April 11th, 2022 investment Agora
Cocos2d-x org
GGV Capital 		$50m
Cocos raises $50 million in Series B ahead of metaverse development project
By , Staff Writer

Cocos Technology has revealed that it has raised $50 million from the completion of its Series B funding round.

During the round, investments came from participants such as CCB Trust, GGV Capital, and Agora, among others.

With the funds raised, Cocos intends to continue making improvements to its open-source engine’s core technology and will promote the further integration of said engine within various industries. Included among such industries is gaming.

Cocos Creator

The engine, named Cocos Creator, is a cross-platform interactive digital content development engine and can be used as a creative game development tool. Within the gaming space it was initially used for mobile games specifically and has grown broader since.

Cocos Creator 3.1 officially released in May 2021 with cooperation from Huawei's HiSilicon team. The firm has stated that current developers that utilise its platform include Tencent, NetEase, Ubisoft and Nintendo.

The company launched Cocos Play in 2020 for easier HTML5 integration, and more recently has partnered with Baidu to jointly develop a metaverse.

Another metaverse developer, the Sweden-based Hiber, announced an upgrade to its metaverse platform "HiberWorld" in February with the use of Web3 technology and a next-generation 3D engine. Reportedly, HiberWorld has more than two million virtual worlds within it, being built to be universally accessible with no-code creation.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

1 as News Jan 16th, 2020

Cocos launches Cocos Play for easy integration of HTML5 game centres

News Apr 8th, 2022

Video interview: conversation brings out the best in your mobile game, states Agora

News Feb 4th, 2022

Hiber upgrades its HiberWorld metaverse platform with no-code creation

Interview Dec 2nd, 2020

Agora senior director of sales Mike Lopez on the importance of trends in games

Interview Sep 29th, 2020

What do living room board games and mobile games have in common? Real-time interactions

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies