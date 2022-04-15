Pocket Gamer Connects is coming to Toronto this summer! Get your conference ticket early for massive savings

For the first time ever, we’re bringing the leading mobile gaming industry conference to the exciting and bustling city of Toronto. Meet the best in the global mobile games industry this summer and network to your heart’s content at our upcoming conference in Canada!

Pocket Gamer Connects goes live in Toronto this July 6-7. This is our very first conference in the city and we couldn’t be more excited to bring the roadshow here for the first time. After events in London in the UK and Seattle in the US in 2022, our next stop will be Ontario Province where we will connect, inform and entertain the local and international games industry community. Montreal is the fifth-largest gaming economy in the world, and we absolutely can’t wait to be in the midst of Canada’s growing (and thriving) gaming scene.

Some 1,000 attendees from the games industry will gather in Toronto in July to network, discover, pitch and learn from 150 of the world’s leading authorities.

You will join a true cross-section of the games industry, from fresh-faced indie designers to experienced CEOs and investors. And although our roots are in mobile, the conference will take in everything: Android and iOS, PC and console, blockchain, VR/AR and more will be covered, across multiple track rooms. Our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetisation and growth, new technologies, company culture and loads more.

Our conferences offer unparalleled opportunities for you to invest in your business and make key connections that can elevate you to the next level in your career. For those looking to make the most of all the exceptional opportunities that only a PG Connects conference can bring, make sure that you check out our discounted combo ticket for both our conference in Seattle this May and our conference in Toronto later this summer. Make the most of all the conference action happening this summer to truly take your business to the next level in 2022.

Ready to learn about all we have in store for you in Toronto? Let’s dive in.

Networking for all

As with all our international conferences, the schedule will be packed with our trademark short, sharp seminars. Our speakers get straight down to business - which is what you’ll be able to do too afterwards, networking with some 1,000 industry professionals.

The event is called Connects because that’s what we help you do; connect with the whole gaming industry, from students and indie studios to the media, international investors and publishers. We offer our MeetToMatch meeting platform free and unlimited to all delegates, so you can find that perfect contact and arrange to meet them in person.

There is a reason 97% of attendees would recommend Pocket Gamer Connects to their network and 96% let us know that they would be interested in coming back for more. No other event puts you in touch with the entire mobile gaming ecosystem like our Connects conferences.

Fringe activities to help meet your perfect business partner

Our Publisher SpeedMatch and Investor Connector sessions pair developers in rapid succession with a series of publishers and investors in a series of speed-dating style meetings. These short, sharp encounters enable first contact for you to follow up with a longer meeting if you find a potential partner. It’s a shop window for devs to display their wares and a pipeline of prospects for anyone looking to sign up-and-coming talent.

And in 2022 we'll be bringing our Money Maker sessions to live events too, so you can expect to get one-to-one insight into UA, growth and best practice for ads.

If you're a small team with a project ready to share, you can also join our Very Big Indie Pitch sessions as well. You'll get instant feedback on your game from experts, and compete for prizes and editorial coverage.

Canada is home to an incredibly gifted talent pool of indie game developers, and Pocket Gamer is dedicated to championing their work by showcasing their projects to our international audience. The show floor will have a dedicated Big Indie Zone for known names and newcomers alike to display their talent to an industry audience. This is a vibrant and varied expo area for publishers looking to sign promising titles.

Keep the networking going after hours

Don't worry that it will all be too serious. Day one closes with our free Global Connects party! That’s where the networking goes on into the night and you might just make lifelong friends, fortunes and memories…

Established international audience

Well over 32,000 industry professionals have attended the Pocket Gamer Connects international conference series since 2014, whether that's online or at a venue. The roadshow has landed in the UK, America, Canada, Finland, Jordan, India and Hong Kong with a genuinely international client base: on average, delegates from more than 45 countries attend each event. (When we took the event online during the pandemic, delegates from over 75 countries joined us!)

In 2016, we became the biggest dedicated mobile games industry conference series in Europe and have stayed on top ever since. Not only have our previous delegates voted Connects the 'best value conference', but 97% would recommend it to a colleague and 96% tell us they’ll come back for more.

Previous speakers and delegates from all the key industry players include Supercell, King, Space Ape Games, Niantic, Facebook, Google, Twitch and many, many, many more.

You're in safe hands

We've run 33 Connects events now since 2014, and since 2020 we moved them online because of the Covid-19 pandemic. But just because you're familiar with the format, don't think you've seen it all before! Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto 2022 will be a welcome return to in-person events, and our first in this region! It will feature new track themes and new business content designed to look to the future.

The most exciting thing for us is the chance to meet the industry once more. We're using MeetToMatch as our meeting platform, which will enable attendees to find each other and arrange meetings in our dedicated area.

A Pocket Gamer Connects conference is a place to get business done. It's famous for being a place where new connections are made (hence the name) and productive meetings take place. You'll be able to network with hundreds of industry professionals and we will do our best to make that easy.

We'll bring together the whole gaming industry, from students and indie studios to the media, international investors and AAA publishers. Unlike some other events, we offer our MeetToMatch meeting scheduler free to all delegates, with unlimited requests, so you can find that perfect contact and arrange to meet them in person.

Staying safe

In these strange times of COVID-19, it’s important to stay safe, so you’ll be pleased to know we are going above and beyond government guidelines, so you can attend the evening with every confidence.

Book now for major savings

Sponsorship opportunities

