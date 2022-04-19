News

Mobile esports finding its audience in emerging markets, says Newzoo

Esports expected to generate $1.38 billion by the end of 2022

Mobile esports finding its audience in emerging markets, says Newzoo
By , News Editor

As the mobile games industry continues to grow, so to the games-related industries that surround it, such as esports and livestreaming.

In its latest report, Newzoo predicts that by the end of 2022 the global esports audience will reach 921.2 million, with this figure projected to jump to 1.4 billion by the 2025.

Newzoo stated that one of the reasons for the growth is due to the changes in habits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which caused growth "beyond [the firm’s] initial expectations".

Sponsorships drive revenue

As the esports audience grows, it is expected that revenues grow, with Newzoo projecting that by the end of 2022 esports revenues will reach $1.38 billion, a rise of 22 per cent from the previous year. Of this amount, roughly 60 per cent of esports revenues are generated from sponsorships at $837 million.

By 2025, the firm predicts that this figure could grow as high as $2.28 billion.

Although PC esports are dominant in developed markets, mobile esports are the leading the front in emerging markets, such as Latin America, Southeast Asia, the MENA region, and India.

Similarly, mobile games livestreaming sees its largest audiences in this region, with YouTube Gaming and Facebook Gaming as the largest platforms for mobile esports, with titles such as PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang among the most popular.

Investment into the mobile esports sector has also increased. Recently, Legendary Play raised $4 million to develop a mobile games suite for esports fans.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

News Mar 9th, 2021

Esports to generate over $1 billion in 2021

News Jan 26th, 2022

Newzoo: Mobile esports will continue to grow in 2022

News Feb 26th, 2020

Esports revenue will exceed $1 billion in 2020

News Feb 14th, 2017

Revenues from eSports expected to hit $696 million in 2017

News Apr 8th, 2022

Cloud gaming will quadruple to $6.3 billion by 2024, says Newzoo

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies