Elevate your monetisation strategy and finances this year at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle

At Pocket Gamer Connects conferences, we want you to get the best possible ROI for attending.

We pride ourselves on giving our attendees priceless value that stretches far beyond the two-day conference. Our expert speakers provide super practical insight on how you can take your business to the next level, so when you leave a PG Connects conference, you know what your next steps to take are to get you to where you want to be.

Join us in Seattle this May 9-10 to hear from our 125 brilliant expert speakers and network with over 1,000 game industry professionals from all around the world. It will be an unmissable two days that will give you an abundance of expert wisdom and growth opportunities for you and your business this year, and we know you’ll come out of the two days feeling inspired and ready to skyrocket your business this year.

Today, we’re kicking off a series spotlighting some of the incredible topic tracks we have for you in Seattle. For our first installment, we’re talking all things money and how you can be making more of it this year with tips and tricks from the world’s top CFOs. If you want a roadmap to growing your business and making more money in 2022, keep on reading.

What are these topic tracks all about, then?

CFO Insider

Our CFO Insider track brings together top CFOs to discuss how you can go about creating greater financial success this year. This unmissable track features discussions ranging from maximising success across the LTV cycle for your game and managing your studio to grow company value.

Track Highlights

Financing LTV Cycles with Martin Macmillan of Pollen VC

Getting Acquired: What You Should Know with William Rhys Dekle of Strategic Alternatives

CFO Confidential: Best Practice Tips & Tricks with Martin Macmillan of Pollen VC, Joanie Kraut of Women In Games International and more

Show Me The Money

Get practical insight on securing the funding that will make a difference on accurately valuing your studios and games to investors. Gain investment advice and funding ideas from investors and those that have been through the process of securing large investments for their games.

Track Highlights

M&A and fundraising with Alina Soltys of QTP

More exciting track content to be announced!

New Market Monetiser

Make the most of new advertising formats, IAPs and other monetisation developments in this focused track looking forward to key trends in the monetisation landscape. These strategies will take your monetisation tactics to the next level. Don’t miss out, this track is a part of our forward-gazing Blockchain Games Next summit sessions.

Track Highlights

Ads in the metaverse: what to expect with Levi Matkins of Lifestreet, Justin Hochberg of Virtual Brand Group and more

What new technologies should game developers be preparing for? with Zsuzsa James of Consulate General of Finland LA, Zak Whaley of PlayEveryWare, Alex Silkin of Survios, Tadhg Kelly of Mobile Game Doctor

How to Ensure Your Game Succeeds in VR with Alex Silkin, Survios

Special discount for you

You can get all the incredible value of Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle at a very special discounted price until tomorrow at midnight. Our Midterm sale can save you as much as $175 on your tickets, don’t miss out! If you’re planning to attend our other North American conference in Toronto later in the summer, we also have a combo ticket option available that saves you a whopping 20%. Check out this and more over on our official conference website before time runs out.