Speaker Spotlight: HipHopGamer AKA Gerard Williams on the significance of impacting others through your platform

There are only two weeks to go until Europe’s leading b2b conference for the mobile games industry descends upon the West Coast for networking galore, insightful discussions and good times – the anticipation is building! We could not be happier to share with you some of the incredible speakers that will be joining us to share their wisdom and expertise at our upcoming Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle next month.

This May 9th to 10th, we are welcoming hundreds of the game industry’s finest speakers to share their expertise with us on 15 diverse topic tracks covering the most pressing issues facing the industry today. You can view our stellar speaker line-up so far here to get an idea of the level of incredible talent that will be joining us in Seattle. The immense wisdom and insight that our talented speakers bring to our conference is a major part of what makes ours the number one mobile gaming conference in Europe. To give you a sneak preview at what you can expect from our conference, we are spotlighting some of our most highly anticipated speakers to showcase the fantastic talent and top-tier businesses that will be sharing their insights with us next month.

To kick off our spotlight series, we spoke with the famous gaming media personality, HipHopGamer AKA Gerard Williams. Williams is the heartbeat and soul of the fusion between Hip-Hop & Gaming Culture. His ability to capture any audience with his energy and passion is unmatched. A journalist, musician, host, business developer and so much more, HipHopGamer has lived up to the brand name he goes by and has clearly separated himself from the pack. He is the GOAT of the game.

Join us at PG Connects Seattle on May 9th to 10th to hear Williams discuss the exclusive value of growth and authenticity within any industry.

PocketGamer.biz: What’s the most important key performance indicator (KPI) for you - and why?

Gerard Williams: Impact, if you can change someone for the better through experiences you create as a platform for people to use then you've won.

What do you think the next big disruptor in mobile games will be?

Crypto will be the driving force big time, once your crypto wallet is on a visa card for mobile gaming attachment it's over.

What is the single biggest challenge facing the mobile games industry today?

Oversaturation with copy and paste game creation and marketing strategies, the lack of risk-taking and the fear to fail is one of the reasons the mobile market is held back even though it still dominates in the gaming space as a whole/

What’s your favourite ever mobile game?

Marvel Contest Of Champions

Tell us your thoughts on play-to-earn games

Play to earn games will be extremely important because it creates a new revenue stream for the global market in any industry, period.

What do you enjoy most about working in the mobile games industry?

Simply being able to do it is a blessing.

Can people get in touch with you at the event? What sort of people would you like to connect with?

I want to connect with everyone that has something going that's powerful and positive.

Meet the experts in-person

There’s no place like Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle to connect with incredible industry leaders like Gerard Williams. Don’t miss out on attending our West Coast conference – secure your seat now and get early access to our meeting platform to schedule all the meetings and see who all will be joining us in Seattle come May.