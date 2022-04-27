How do you monetise your game in 2022? Learn all the tricks of the trade at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle

We all want to boost our businesses, but how do we know exactly the right monetisation strategies that align with our business values and goals? How do we make the most of the up-and-coming advertising formats, IAPs and monetisation developments?

We’re committed to unveiling all this at our upcoming Pocket Gamer Connects conference in Seattle. It will be a prime opportunity for all game industry professionals to learn practical advice from global monetisation experts on what’s fact and what’s fad when it comes to monetisation, and you don’t want to miss out.

On May 9th to 10th, over 1,000 game industry professionals will be joining us in Seattle to hear from 150 of the industry’s most renowned speakers. Over the course of this two-day conference, attendees will have limitless opportunities to network with top global companies and expand both their networks and their minds through our expert-led sessions. Don’t miss your chance to secure your ticket, head over to our website and book your ticket before time runs out. Our 24-hour meeting platform has just gone live, so if you sign up today, you can start scheduling your meetings straight away and see who will be joining us in Seattle.

As part of Blockchain Games NEXT, a summit at PG Connects Seattle entirely dedicated to discussing all the most relevant, current information on all things metaverse, blockchain, NFTs and Web3, we have a track devoted to upleveling your monetisation strategy. What are the new technologies that developers should be on the lookout for? How do you ensure your game succeeds in VR? What will ads in the metaverse look like? You can learn these key insights and more through our New Market Monetiser track.

Keep reading to see a schedule detailing what this track is all about.

New Market Monetiser at Blockchain Games NEXT: May 9th

9:30 - We’re kicking off the morning discussing what Play & Own is and how it solves the instability of Play & Earn? Join Mitch Zamara of Million on Mar Inc. for this insightful discussion.

9:50 - Next up, we’re asking the question of how the external blockchain economy affects the internal game economy. Get all the details from Guy Bar Sade of Simpool.

10:10 - Up next is an unmissable discussion on the GameFi Landscape with Arry Yu of Yellow Umbrella Ventures and Hans Hauge of Ikigai Asset Management.

10:50 - Next up is an exciting panel conversation about what key emerging technologies developers need to keep an eye on. The panel will feature Zsuzsa James of Consulate General of Finland LA, Zak Whaley of PlayEveryWare, Alex Silkin of Survios, Tadhg Kelly of Mobile Game Doctor and Jeff Tremblay of Edgegap.

11:30 - Next on the schedule is Survios’ Alex Silkin talking about how you can ensure your game succeeds in VR.

11:50 - We’re rounding out the morning talking about ads in the metaverse and what you can expect. Join Levi Matkins of Lifestreet, Justin Hochberg of Virtual Brand Group, Ash Koosha of Oorbit, Nathan Blair of Games for Love and Bailey Grady of Offbeat Media for this incredible panel.

This is just a taste of the tracks that we have lined up for you in Seattle. Don’t miss out on viewing the conference schedule to get a glimpse at everything we have to offer at PG Connects Seattle.

Secure your seat in Seattle

Be sure to grab your seat at our Seattle conference soon, you won’t want to miss out! We have discounted tickets available for developers, publishers, and students so you can enjoy all a PG Connects conference has to offer at a discounted rate. Head on over to our official conference website to view all the ticket options available and see which one is the best fit for you.

See you in Seattle!