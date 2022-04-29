Game Access Conference takes place on May 27th to 28th

Game Access Conference is back. The event aims to host more than 1,500 attendees from all the world, and promises a rich programme and an unforgettable experience, spread out over 10,000m2 of space of Pavillon P at the Brno Exhibition Centre.

The fifth edition of Game Access will take place on May 27th to 28th. Among the attendees, we will find not only professional game devs, but also investors, artists, students, and for the first time in the event’s history, tabletop game developers. Last but not least, almost 100 indie teams from home and abroad will visit the conference to present their projects, meet fellow developers, and gain feedback and advice from experienced colleagues.

While the speaker’s list is being gradually revealed, we can already find a wide range of interesting names to look forward to: Names like Joris De Man, the composer of the wonderful soundtrack to Horizon: Zero Dawn, or Kacper Niepokólczycki, the lead environment artist at CD Projekt Red. Attendees interested in sound design and dubbing shouldn’t miss casting director and voice actor Mark Estedale, famous for his work on hundreds of video game titles. The Czech game dev scene will be represented by the likes of Marek Rosa from Keen Software House or Jan Ilavský from Beat Games.

Game Access is a conference famous for its relaxed and thematic atmosphere, which frequently draws inspiration from legendary video game titles. It’s filled with live music, creative catering, performances and discussions with game developers. This atmosphere culminates in 3 networking parties that draw the attendees into the world of Czech culture. This year you can look forward to visiting the Špilberk Castle and the historical Starobrno Brewery.

In addition to individual game devs, partner studios will set up shop at the conference, networking, recruiting talented devs and presenting their projects. Madfinger Games is the general partner, with Nine Rocks Games, Ashborne Games, Bohemia Interactive, Ingame Studios, Warhorse Studios and Beat Games in tow. The event is co-organized by the City of Brno.

Last but not least, the event aims to support the education of young game developers. In addition to classic students’ tickets, it also offers attractive options for the students of partnered institutions, like Masaryk University and Charles University. They’ll be providing information about the options of gamedev education, presenting their students’ projects and integrating them into the world wide gamedev community.

Whether you’re a student, professional or an ambitious beginner, Game Access is an event definitely worth a visit.

