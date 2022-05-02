The metaverse is here to stay – learn how you can stay ahead of the curve and take advantage of this technology at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle

Whether we like it or not, the metaverse is here and it isn’t going away any time soon. It’s survival of the fittest – either we adapt to this new frontier or we fall behind when it becomes the norm. At Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle, we’re making sure our attendees have all the knowledge necessary to stay ahead of the game and, if they’d like, dip their toes right into the metaverse.

On May 9th to 10th, some 1,000 game industry professionals will be joining us in Seattle to hear from 150 of the industry's most renowned speakers.

As part of Blockchain Games NEXT, a summit at PG Connects Seattle entirely dedicated to discussing all the most relevant, current information on all things metaverse, blockchain, NFTs and Web3, we have a track called Mapping the Metaverse. In this track, you will discover the cutting edge of communication and entertainment in this overview of developments in the immersive space. We map the frontiers and reveal essential jumping on points.

Mapping the Metaverse: May 10th

9:30 - We’re kicking off the track with a conversation on how AI plays into the future of video games. Get all the exclusive insights from Arry Yu of Yellow Umbrella Ventures, Rahul Sood of Irreverent Labs and David Raskino of Irreverent Labs.

10:00 - What’s hype and what’s not in the metaverse? Decipher fad from fact with the help of expert Wanda Meloni of M2 Insights.

10:30 - Next up, Houston Howard of One 3 Creative is revealing three practical ways to future-proof your IP using transmedia.

10:50 - How do you build a sports metaverse? Learn the details from Louis Castle of Green Park Sports.

11:10 - Next up is a discussion on how Hollywood, games and the metaverse are connected. Don’t miss this insightful talk by Benjamin Bertram Goldman of Ethic.

11:30 - We’re finishing up the morning with a panel discussion on whether the metaverse is inherently transmedia or vice-versa. Join Kaley Hurst of PTW, Hrish Lotlikar of SuperWorld, Jason Robar of AuthorDigital, Tom Pigott of Ludo.ai and Benjamin Bertram Goldman of Ethic for this conversation.

