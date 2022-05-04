What does blockchain mean for developers and the future of games? We’re lifting the veil on all things blockchain at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle

There’s so much information online about blockchain and crypto – how exactly do you know how to sort out fact from fad to understand this emerging technology and put it to good use? At Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle, we’re demystifying blockchain, the metaverse, NFTs and all things crypto, and you don’t want to miss out.

On May 9th to 10th, some 1,000 game industry professionals will be joining us in Seattle to hear from 150 of the industry's most renowned speakers.

As part of Blockchain Games NEXT, a summit at PG Connects Seattle entirely dedicated to discussing all the most relevant, current information on all things metaverse, blockchain, NFTs and Web3, we have a track called Mapping the Metaverse. In this track, attendees will have a thorough introduction to what blockchain is, how developers work with crypto in games and what it means for the future of gaming.

A massive thank you to our track sponsor Wax, the King of NFTs. WAX (The Worldwide Asset eXchange™) is the most used and transacted blockchain ecosystem in the world for NFTs, dApps and video games — providing the safest and most convenient way to create, buy, sell and trade both virtual and physical items to anyone, anywhere in the world. You can learn more about WAX here.

Building on Blockchain: May 10

14:00 - Join our incredible keynote session with David Kim of Wax to learn all the basics for developers about blockchain and games – you’ll come out of the session knowing everything you need to get you started.

14:40 - Next up is a superstar session with Kyu Lee of Com2US. We’ll be announcing details soon, so stay tuned to learn more!

15:00 - Learn all about how programmable money can unlock more monetisation and activity in games in this insightful session with Ben Cousens of Zebedee.

15:20 - Just how sustainable are play-to-earn game economies? Get all the insights from this fantastic panel led by our very own Daniel Griffiths of Steel Media and featuring Ted Mui of Kuma Games, Mathieu Nouzareth of The Sandbox and Kyu Lee of Com2US.

16:00 - Next up, learn how Bitcoin can be used for equity, accessibility and player empowerment with Desiree Dickerson of THNDR.

16:20 - Rounding out the day, we’re answering the question: what benefits can the games industry gain from blockchain? Learn all this and more from Chris Jones of Metajuice.

