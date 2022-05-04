Will you join more than 500 leading companies at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle next week? Don’t miss out!

There’s only five days left until Europe’s number one b2b mobile gaming conference arrives on the West Coast, and missing out isn’t an option.

Game industry professionals from all over the world will be gathering in Seattle this May 9-10 at our grand return to live events abroad. After two years of strictly digital events, we’re bringing our b2b mobile gaming conference and trade show down to the U.S. in an unprecedented hybrid format that you won’t want to miss. This February, our conference series kicked off our hybrid conferences for the year in London to massive success, and we can’t wait to bring the most accessible and global version of our Pocket Gamer Connects series yet to Seattle.

We have just a few days to go until the games industry reunites in Seattle for two days full of brilliant insights from our expert speakers, countless networking with the hundreds of companies that will be joining us and all the opportunities you could dream of to take your career to the next level. If you haven’t already booked your ticket for next week, the clock is ticking – don’t let another day pass you by without registering. Hundreds of game professionals from around the globe have already booked their ticket and are scheduling meetings through our sophisticated meeting system before the conference fun’s even started. If you don’t want to miss out, register over at our website now to get the most out of your conference experience starting today.

Not sure of exactly what we’ve got in store for you in Seattle? Read on for an overview of everything you can expect from the most highly anticipated conference of the summer next week.

Networking, networking, networking

If there’s one thing PG Connects conferences do well, it’s connecting games professionals from all walks of life with one-another. We’re welcoming over 1,000 attendees to Seattle, and you can connect with each and every one of them either in-person or through our sophisticated digital meeting platform. You can start scheduling meetings as soon as today if you book your ticket as well, so, you can have all your meetings planned before you even set foot in Seattle.

Over 500+ brands will be in attendance next week, including all the biggest players in the gaming landscape. There’s no better place to book a meeting with the likes of executives from Microsoft, Google, Epic Games and many, many more. You can view a detailed list of all our attending companies over at our A-Z list. Here are just a few of the big names that we’re welcoming next week…

A match made in heaven

While many other conferences may offer networking opportunities, it’s often all up to you to figure out and get in touch with potential business collaborators that may or may not be looking for a partnership. Pocket Gamer Connects takes all the guesswork out of the equation with our facilitated matchmaking event opportunities for our attendees. Whether you’re a developer looking for a publisher or investor or you’re a publisher or investor looking for fresh new talent, we have you covered. Even if you’re part of a studio just looking for some feedback on how you can best monetise in 2022, we have created a space for you to get highly detailed feedback directly from the top experts of monetisation in the field.

Here are the matchmaking events we have available for our Seattle attendees:

Investor Connector - Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector The Very Big Indie Pitch - Celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize

Celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize The Very Big Indie Pitch: PC & Console edition - The PC version of our pitching competition, this is your chance to get instant feedback on your new game, as well as press coverage, prizes and valuable contacts

The PC version of our pitching competition, this is your chance to get instant feedback on your new game, as well as press coverage, prizes and valuable contacts Publisher SpeedMatch - Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects

Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects Money Maker - This recent addition to the schedule pairs developers and publishers with monetisation companies to discuss how to make (more) money from your game.

Learn from the world’s leading authorities

Pocket Gamer Connects conferences wouldn’t offer the immense value we do without the immense wisdom and wealth of expertise that our expert speakers bring to the table. Game industry veterans and thought leaders from all over the globe are joining us to bring cutting-edge insights across varied fields ranging from monetisation to developer tactics to VR and so, so much more. We have 16 tracks dedicated to tackling the most pressing topics in the industry today, and we’ve even got an exclusive summit taking place at the conference to discuss all things metaverse, blockchain, NFTs, web3 and more. Our full schedule is live and you can now check out all the incredible seminars, panels and unmissable sessions over at our official conference website.

We have top executives from world-leading companies sharing priceless knowledge for two full days, and we couldn’t be happier to spotlight just some of the highly anticipated sessions taking place next week.

Best practises on monetisation methods for your game with our very own CEO Chris James of Steel Media and Google’s Kevin Flynn

Metaverse Marketing: How Transmedia, Brands & VR Are Expanding the Market with our own Daniel Griffiths, Christopher Travers of Offbeat / VirtualHumans.org, Nathan Blair of Games for Love and Charles Balas of PraSaga

Sharpening Your Toolset: How to Evaluate & Integrate Tools in Game Development with Renee Gittins of Phoenix Labs

Gaming's Influence on Globalization with Jeonghee "JJ" Jin of Pearl Abyss America

Demystifying Developing & Publishing Your Game on Xbox with Chloe Giusti of ID@Xbox

A value-packed conference experience

We know that it can be difficult to decide whether your ticket is worth the investment, and we pride ourselves upon granting our attendees the greatest possible ROI when it comes to their ticket. Here is all that you can expect to get from your ticket to PG Connects Seattle:

Entry to the main conference including access to all content tracks, expo and dedicated meeting areas on both days

Invitation to apply to take part in fringe sessions such as The Very Big Indie Pitch, Investor Connector, Publisher SpeedMatch, Money Maker and more

Entry to the Global Connects Party on the evening of day one

Free coffee, tea and refreshments on both days

A personal and company profile on the MeetToMatch meeting platform and unlimited meeting invites, which you can access as soon as you register

Access to video recordings of all talks and panels in our Video Vault after the event

Book your ticket today

There’s no time to waste! Don’t miss out on our big return to live events abroad. Your ticket to PG Connects Seattle will afford you an abundance of unprecedented opportunities to take your career and your business to the next level – book your ticket today and join us next week in Seattle. If you’re unable to make it in-person, we have digital tickets available on our site as well, so head over and book your digital seat before time runs out.