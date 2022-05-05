Learn from thought leaders at the cutting edge of all things blockchain, NFT, web3 and the metaverse at the Blockchain Games Next Summit

Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle is just a few short days away, and we couldn’t be happier to present the most forward-gazing version of our Pocket Gamer Connects series yet.

We’re packing immense value into our two days in Seattle. Next week on May 9-10, conference attendees will enjoy 36 hours of brilliant insights from more than 150 expert speakers across 16 themed content tracks, plus the opportunity to actively network with some 1,000 attendees from over 500 leading companies representing the entire games industry ecosystem.

If that wasn’t plenty, we’ll also be taking a deeper dive into the future of games.

Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle will host the incredible future-gazing Blockchain Games Next Summit, dedicated to exploring the future of games and the intersection of the industry with metaverse, blockchain, NFTs and Web3, and today, we’re giving you a glimpse at everything this two-day summit has to offer.

If you’ve been looking to learn more about blockchain games, NFTs and the metaverse from specialised experts at the cutting edge of these fields, the Blockchain Games Next Summit is the place you need to be next week. This summit is for industry professionals that want to learn more about the immense success blockchain and new games technologies, and get their share of this growing 11.54 billion dollar market. The blockchain market is predicted to reach a valuation of 162.84 billion dollars by 2027, so can you really afford to miss out?

Blockchain Games NEXT Summit Overview

New Market Monetiser: Make the most of new advertising formats, IAPs and other monetisation developments in this focused track.

Morning of May 9th

9:30 - We’re kicking off the morning discussing what Play & Own is and how it solves the instability of Play & Earn? Join Mitch Zamara of Million on Mar Inc. for this insightful discussion.

9:50 - Next up, we’re asking the question of how the external blockchain economy affects the internal game economy. Get all the details from Guy Bar Sade of Simpool.

10:10 - Up next is an unmissable discussion on the GameFi Landscape with Arry Yu of Yellow Umbrella Ventures and Hans Hauge of Ikigai Asset Management.

10:50 - Next up is an exciting panel conversation about what key emerging technologies developers need to keep an eye on. The panel will feature Zsuzsa James of Consulate General of Finland LA, Zak Whaley of PlayEveryWare, Alex Silkin of Survios, Tadhg Kelly of Mobile Game Doctor and Jeff Tremblay of Edgegap.

11:30 - Next on the schedule is Survios’ Alex Silkin talking about how you can ensure your game succeeds in VR.

11:50 - We’re rounding out the morning talking about ads in the metaverse and what you can expect. Join Levi Matkins of Lifestreet, Justin Hochberg of Virtual Brand Group, Ash Koosha of Oorbit, Nathan Blair of Games for Love and Bailey Grady of Offbeat Media for this incredible panel.

NFT Know-How: Non-fungible tokens: how unique digital assets are changing the way we play today.

Afternoon of May 9th

14:00 - We’re getting the afternoon started with a state of the industry rundown courtesy of our incredible sponsor Mythical Games. Join our keynote speaker Daniel Frank as he delves into the good, the bad and the ugly in the blockchain space.

14:20 - Next up is a session on how evolutive NFTs can create active usage of digital tokens for a more engaging user experience. Join Freeverse’s Alun Evans in this unmissable talk!

14:40 - How are in-game tokens empowering community online and offline? Sit back and enjoy this panel as Ross Krasner of Ryu Games, Christopher Stuckey of Jam City, independent games professional Patrick McGrath, Ben Cousens of Zebedee and Rui Zhang of gumi Cryptos Capital share all.

15:20 - Next up is a conversation on how good tech can empower players and player communities. Join Max Infeld of Dacoco (Alien Worlds) to learn more.

15:40 - Up next is a panel on how we can have a more people-centric approach to Web3. In this panel, we’re hearing from the fantastic Mythical Games team. Join Katherine O’Harrow, Mike Dwyer, Kate Taylor and Daniel Frank in this unmissable session.

16:20 - Finishing out the day, we have a panel entirely dedicated to how you can bring your game into the metaverse. This panel will include Toni Caradonna of Cross the Ages, Tim Richards of Aglet, Ben Cousens of Zebedee, Matt Rutledge of BAYZ and Stacy Neale of Dacoco (Alien Worlds), you do not want to miss it!

Mapping the Metaverse: The future starts here! Discover the cutting edge of communication and entertainment in this overview of developments in the immersive space. We map the frontiers and reveal essential jumping on points.

Morning of May 10th

9:30 - We’re kicking off the track with a conversation on how AI plays into the future of video games. Get all the exclusive insights from Arry Yu of Yellow Umbrella Ventures, Rahul Sood of Irreverent Labs and David Raskino of Irreverent Labs.

10:00 - What’s hype and what’s not in the metaverse? Decipher fad from fact with the help of expert Wanda Meloni of M2 Insights.

10:30 - Next up, Houston Howard of One 3 Creative is revealing three practical ways to future-proof your IP using transmedia.

10:50 - How do you build a sports metaverse? Learn the details from Louis Castle of Green Park Sports.

11:10 - Next up is a discussion on how Hollywood, games and the metaverse are connected. Don’t miss this insightful talk by Benjamin Bertram Goldman of Ethic.

11:30 - We’re finishing up the morning with a panel discussion on whether the metaverse is inherently transmedia or vice-versa. Join Kaley Hurst of PTW, Hrish Lotlikar of SuperWorld, Jason Robar of AuthorDigital, Tom Pigott of Ludo.ai and Benjamin Bertram Goldman of Ethic for this conversation.

Building on Blockchain: An introduction to what blockchain means for any developer - with insights into the technology and how crypto works with games.

Afternoon of May 10

14:00 - Join our incredible keynote session with David Kim of Wax to learn all the basics for developers about blockchain and games – you’ll come out of the session knowing everything you need to get you started.

14:40 - Next up is a superstar session with Kyu Lee of Com2US. We’ll be announcing details soon, so stay tuned to learn more!

15:00 - Learn all about how programmable money can unlock more monetisation and activity in games in this insightful session with Ben Cousens of Zebedee.

15:20 - Just how sustainable are play-to-earn game economies? Get all the insights from this fantastic panel led by our very own Daniel Griffiths of Steel Media and featuring Ted Mui of Kuma Games, Mathieu Nouzareth of The Sandbox and Kyu Lee of Com2US.

16:00 - Next up, learn how Bitcoin can be used for equity, accessibility and player empowerment with Desiree Dickerson of THNDR.

16:20 - Rounding out the day, we’re answering the question: what benefits can the games industry gain from blockchain? Learn all this and more from Chris Jones of Metajuice.

