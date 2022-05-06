Pocket Gamer Seattle kicks off this Monday – there is still time to get involved!

Our highly anticipated Seattle conference is kicking off this upcoming Monday, and if you aren’t yet signed up to join us at this unmissable industry event, the clock is ticking.

This conference is the place to be for any current or aspiring games professional looking to sharpen their skillset and expand their network. Over the course of May 9th to 10th, we are welcoming over 300 industry-leading brands, and there is no better place to connect with the global games industry. Over 1,000 attendees from all around the globe are joining us in Seattle, and as such, by attending you'll massively expand your network on a truly global level. As a conference attendee, you will also enjoy 36 hours of brilliant insights from more than 150 expert speakers across 16 themed content tracks spanning topics ranging from user acquisition to top-tier marketing tactics and global trends. Additionally, we have the Blockchain Games NEXT Summit taking place alongside our conference, so you will have the opportunity to learn about all things blockchain, NFT, web3 and the metaverse from thought leaders in this cutting-edge field.

Gold Sponsors

AppLovin

AppLovin’s leading marketing platform provides developers with a powerful set of solutions to grow their mobile apps. AppLovin’s technology enables developers to market, monetize, analyze, and publish their apps. The company’s first-party content includes more than 200+ popular, engaging apps and its technology brings that content to millions of users around the world. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with several offices globally.

TransPerfect Gaming Solutions

Do you need support in different elements of your Gaming business? We at TransPerfect Gaming Solutions are here to help! TransPerfect Gaming Solutions focuses on top-quality translation solutions as a global provider of translation and localization services, but they don’t stop there.

Our global team can provide player support, marketing and community management services, AI and Machine Translations, art & design, and more. If you see a missing link in your production or roll-out plan, come and find out more about us at TransPerfect.com/Gaming

Xsolla

Great games can emerge anywhere. We at Xsolla are here to ensure the best ideas get made, get seen, and get played.

So we’ve built a suite of products that remove the barriers between creators and the support they need, enabling an ecosystem where every industry player can connect to get our best work done.

InMobi

InMobi is the leading provider of content, monetization and marketing technologies that help fuel growth for industries around the world. The company’s end-to-end advertising software platform, connected content and commerce experiences seeks to activate audiences, drive real connections and diversify revenue for businesses everywhere.

With deep expertise and unique reach in mobile, InMobi is a trusted and transparent technology partner for marketers, content creators and businesses of all kinds. Headquartered in Singapore, InMobi maintains a large presence in San Francisco, London and Bangalore and has operations in New York, Chicago, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Delhi, Mumbai, Beijing, Shanghai, Jakarta, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Melbourne, Seoul, Tokyo, and Dubai.

Solsten

The Solsten platform is a psychology-based experience platform superpowered with artificial intelligence. Solsten empowers game developers to get a deep psychological understanding of their target audiences, empowering them to build highly immersive experiences.

Going far beyond behavioural insights, Solsten provides the most granular view of any player audience engaging with digital experiences as well as concrete insights on how to best resonate with these players.

ZEBEDEE

ZEBEDEE is the leading fintech focused on providing Bitcoin services for the gaming industry. Its sophisticated tools enable developers to create Bitcoin-powered games and communities for players, and erase the boundaries between real and virtual economies by powering game titles with the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

Learn more about Bitcoin Gaming and the benefits it brings to developers and gamers alike at zebedee.io

Freeverse

Living Asset NFTs: fair play in the metaverse. Freeverse’s API and tools allow the creation of in-game ‘living’ NFTs that can evolve and change based on how they are used in the game. This means that their market value is based on their utility to other gamers, and not merely on speculation.

Pangle

Pangle is the go-to-place for developers and publishers to monetize their apps, attract users, and push the boundaries of their creativity.

First establishing itself as the leading mobile advertising platform in Asia, Pangle enables global app developers to maximize their earnings through exclusive TikTok For Business ad demand in APAC,MENA,CEE and LATAM, and advertisers to reach out to a massive audience engaging in a premium mobile app network.

Edgegap

Edgegap provides automated Latency reduction, outage protection, scalability, and cost control in one platform! Our platform is the future of fully-automated infrastructure management in the gaming industry for complete peace of mind.

Our mission at Edgegap is to provide the tools game developers & publishers need in order to focus on what matters; creating new engaging game mechanics, cosmetic upgrades, and new features that will better the gamer experience and generate revenues. Leave the management of your hosting infrastructure to us!

Hashbang, Inc.

Hashbang, Inc. is a gaming company that specializes in fun and engaging mechanics, scalable back-end systems, client SDK development, and multiplayer networking. At Hashbang, we pride ourselves in our family culture: bringing people together through play. We see each game we develop as a new opportunity to learn, grow, and connect with our players and development partners.

AIE

The Academy of Interactive Entertainment (AIE) is Australia's most awarded 3D animation, game design and visual FX educator. Created as a non-profit organisation to grow the creative digital sector, AIE pioneered the development of specialist game qualifications and continues to innovate through industry partnerships and dynamic teaching.

AIE courses are practical, career-focused and delivered by industry experienced teachers in a seriously fun and creatively-demanding studio environment. AIE and its graduates have won many awards over the years including winning the Australian Small Training Provider of the Year Award twice (2016 and 2007) and the ACT Small Training Provider of the Year Award seven times (2021, 2020, 2016, 2012, 2007, 2005, 2002).

Snapyr

Snapyr is a funded Philadelphia-based customer-engagement start-up currently being incubated within one of the most successful gaming companies in the world. One of the most important and difficult challenges for brands today is to truly and deeply engage with each of their existing customers. Customers are numb to the countless irrelevant, poorly timed messages they receive everyday from the brands they’ve come in contact with. The result is lost customer engagement and, ultimately, lost revenue. Brands know this all too well. But today’s customer engagement platforms are outdated, overly complicated and don’t give brands the capabilities they need to solve this problem. We have an incredibly talented and passionate team currently working remotely. We’re building the world’s most powerful and easiest-to-use customer engagement platform. Our mission is to allow brands to create strong bonds with each of their customers. Our journey started in 2020 with a world-class team. Something truly special is emerging...

