Meeting leading games industry companies and get business done at Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto, July 6-7

The leading mobile gaming industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, is coming to Toronto for the very first time in July 2022. This is our first conference in the city and we couldn’t be more excited to be bringing the roadshow here for the first time. After the incredible success of our events in London UK and Seattle US in 2022, our next stop will be Ontario Province where we will connect, inform and entertain the local and international games industry community.

Some 1,000 attendees from the games industry will gather in Toronto in July to network, discover, pitch and learn from 150 of the world’s leading authorities, and we want you there to join in all the networking and learning opportunities we have lined up for you.

You will join a true cross-section of the games industry, from fresh-faced indie designers to experienced CEOs and investors. And although our roots are in mobile, the conference will take in everything: Android and iOS, PC and console, blockchain, VR/AR and more will be covered, across multiple track rooms. Our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetisation and growth, new technologies, company culture and loads more.

Networking for all

As with all our international conferences, the schedule will be packed with our trademark short, sharp seminars. Our speakers get straight down to business - which is what you’ll be able to do too afterwards, networking with some 1,000 industry professionals.

The event is called Connects because that’s what we help you do; connect with the whole gaming industry, from students and indie studios to the media, international investors and publishers. We offer our MeetToMatch meeting platform free and unlimited to all delegates, so you can find that perfect contact and arrange to meet them in person.

No other event puts you in touch with the entire mobile gaming ecosystem like our Connects conferences.

Fringe activities to help meet your perfect business partner

Our Publisher SpeedMatch and Investor Connector sessions pair developers in rapid succession with a series of publishers and investors in a series of speed-dating style meetings. These short, sharp encounters enable first contact for you to follow up with a longer meeting if you find a potential partner. It’s a shop window for devs to display their wares and a pipeline of prospects for anyone looking to sign up-and-coming talent.

And in 2022 we'll be bringing our Money Maker sessions to live events too, so you can expect to get one-to-one insight into UA, growth and best practice for ads.

If you're a small team with a project ready to share, you can also join our Very Big Indie Pitch sessions as well. You'll get instant feedback on your game from experts, and compete for prizes and editorial coverage.

Canada is home to an incredibly gifted talent pool of indie game developers, and Pocket Gamer is dedicated to championing their work by showcasing their projects to our international audience. The show floor will have a dedicated Big Indie Zone for known names and newcomers alike to display their talent to an industry audience. This is a vibrant and varied expo area for publishers looking to sign promising titles.

Keep the networking going after hours

Don't worry that it will all be too serious. Day one closes with our free Global Connects party! That’s where the networking goes on into the night and you might just make lifelong friends, fortunes and memories…

A value-packed conference ticket

Not entirely sure about what exactly you’re getting by purchasing your ticket today? We have a jam-packed schedule you can get in on as soon as now if you register over on our website, and here’s all that you will get when you book your ticket to our Toronto conference.

Your conference ticket includes...

Entry to the main conference including access to all content tracks, expo and dedicated meeting areas on both days

Invitation to access fringe sessions such as The Very Big Indie Pitch, Investor Connector, Publisher SpeedMatch, Money Maker and more (if eligible: free separate application required, places may be limited)

Entry to the Global Connects Party on the evening of day one

Free coffee, tea and refreshments on both days

Free wifi in the venue

A personal and company profile on the MeetToMatch meeting platform and unlimited meeting invites

Access to video recordings of all talks and panels in our Video Vault after the event

An established international audience

Well over 32,000 industry professionals have attended the Pocket Gamer Connects international conference series since 2014, whether that's online or at a venue. The roadshow has landed in the UK, America, Canada, Finland, Jordan, India and Hong Kong with a genuinely international client base: on average, delegates from more than 45 countries attend each event. (When we took the event online during the pandemic, delegates from over 75 countries joined us!)

You're in safe hands

We've run 33 Connects events now since 2014, and since 2020 we moved them online because of the Covid-19 pandemic. But just because you're familiar with the format, don't think you've seen it all before! Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto 2022 will be a welcome return to in-person events, and our first in this region! It will feature new track themes and new business content designed to look to the future.

A Pocket Gamer Connects conference is a place to get business done. It's famous for being a place where new connections are made (hence the name) and productive meetings take place. You'll be able to network with hundreds of industry professionals and we will do our best to make that easy.

We'll bring together the whole gaming industry, from students and indie studios to the media, international investors and AAA publishers. Unlike some other events, we offer our MeetToMatch meeting scheduler free to all delegates, with unlimited requests, so you can find that perfect contact and arrange to meet them in person.

