Minecraft is Angry Bird’s latest official collaboration

A DLC collaboration between Minecraft and Angry Birds was stealthily released on May 17 2022, available on the Minecraft Marketplace.

The DLC translates the mechanics and characters of Angry Birds into the Minecraft environment, with players able to engage with the new material in standard Minecraft missions or “classic mode” Angry Birds gameplay.

This is the latest of many collaborations between Rovio and numerous noteworthy mobile franchises, including Just Dance, Roblox, PUBG Mobile, and beyond with Topgolf, Billebieino, and even the World Health Organisation.

Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand spoke with PocketGamer.biz on the cautious management of the Angry Birds brand, stating: “We’re very picky with this. We wouldn’t give carte blanche to anyone […] we’re lucky to have an amazing brand to play with but it’s also essential we protect it.”