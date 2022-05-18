N3TWORK Studios secures $46 million for Web3 games

N3TWORK Studios, formed following the acquisition of the N3TWORK technology platform by Forte, has closed $46 million in Series A funding round that will support the launch of the studio’s first two Web3 games releases.

The funding roud was led by Griffin Gaming Partners and includes participation from Kleiner Perkins, Galaxy Interactive, and KIP among others.

Matt Ricchetti, President of N3TWORK Studios, commented: “We're a group of passionate veteran game makers who see a generational opportunity to leverage our expertise building and operating free-to-play games to create authentic web3 experiences that can reach audiences of millions of players.

“We believe in a future where game economies are more open and players own the assets they earn and purchase. Reaching that future will require both expanding the core crypto gaming audience and demonstrating to the massive mobile free-to-play audience that web3 is a clear value-add to their gaming experience.”

N3TWORK’s Tetris Beat was a finalist in the Pocket Gamer People’s Choice category at the Mobile Games Award 2022.