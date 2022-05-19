Andreeseen Horowitz launches $600 million games VC fund

Andreeseen Horowitz (a16z) has launched a new $600 million fund exclusively to support games industry commitments, as the firm seeks to capitalise on the ongoing “radical transformation” of the sector.

a16z is a known quality in the games industry, having provided support for Zynga, Oculus, Riot, and Epic Games among others. However, GAMES FUND ONE, has been established in the belief of games infrastructure and technology as the “key building blocks of the metaverse, an opportunity that dwarfs the current $300 billion games industry”.

The fund, led by Andrew Chen, Jonathan Lai, and James Gwertzman, will support games studios with a focus on multiplayer, UGC, and live services; games consumer apps, namechecking Twitch and Discord; and infrastructure.

King, Zynga, Riot, Roblox, and more

Key industry figureheads have joined the fund, including David Baszucki, founder of Roblox; Jason Citron, founder of Discord; Marc Merrill, cofounder of Riot Games; Mike Morhaime, cofounder of Blizzard; Aleks Larsen and Jeffrey Zirlin, cofounders of Sky Mavis; Kevin Lin, cofounder of Twitch; Mark Pincus, founder of Zynga; and Riccardo Zacconi, founder of King.

