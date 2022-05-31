From Google to Netflix, get a sneak peek at the incredible speakers of Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto and their companies

What exactly makes PG Connects conferences so high-value? It might be the countless networking opportunities, the top-tier matchmaking events, diverse topic tracks… we could go on all day. Buuut we couldn’t do it without the fabulous speakers that take each and every single conference we have to the next level with their brilliant insights and unparalleled wisdom, and today, we’re shining a light on some of the ones joining us in Toronto this summer.

On July 6-7, over 750 game professionals from all over the world will be joining us in this dynamic, diverse new city to enjoy the same conference experience you know and love in an all-new setting with novel opportunities. As aforementioned, we’re also welcoming over 150 industry thought leaders from top industry brands to share their insights and expertise with us. It’s going to be an exceptional networking event that you can’t afford to miss out on.

Today, we’re sharing with you the very first wave of speakers that you can look forward to seeing at the conference come July. These fantastic speakers all come from top-echelon companies in their own right, and if you’re looking to hear from and connect with representatives from brands such as Google, Electronic Arts or Netflix, you won’t want to miss out. Keep on reading to see who you can expect to see in Toronto this summer.

Elena Doty, Software Engineer at Google Firebase

Franci Dimitrovska, Assc. Content Manager, Game Writer at Electronic Arts

Adam Starcaster, CEO of Starcaster Games

Jean-Philippe Steinmetz, Co-founder & CEO of AcceleratXR

Margaret McClure, Executive Producer at Netflix Games

John Eberhardt, Lead Producer at Wizards of the Coast

Kenshi Arasaki, Founder & CEO of A Thinking Ape

Jim Ying, Managing Director of CVCapital

Kevin Lawson, Founder & CEO of Purple Penguin

Carolyn Wang, Marketing Manager at ForeVR Games

