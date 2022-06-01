It’s time to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee! Get 30% off your Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto ticket for a limited time only

Unprecedented occasions call for unprecedented savings, and thanks to Her Majesty The Queen’s unprecedented years on the throne, we have a four day bank holiday ahead of us here in the UK as well as major, major savings coming your way.

What exactly is Jubilee?

The term jubilee is defined by Cambridge Dictionary as “celebration of the day on which an important event happened many years ago” – so, while the actual term is not directly related to the reigning monarchs, it’s a term that we associate with a bank holiday celebrating the current monarch’s monumental anniversaries on the throne. This tradition began during the reign of George III, who celebrated his Golden Jubilee (50th anniversary) back in 1809. The celebration involved a private service and a firework display at Windsor Castle.

The traditional jubilees are the following (sourced from iNews):

Silver Jubilee: 25th anniversary

Ruby Jubilee: 40th anniversary

Golden Jubilee: 50th anniversary

Diamond Jubilee: 60th anniversary

Sapphire Jubilee: 65th anniversary

Platinum Jubilee: 70th anniversary

Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II officially became the first British monarch to ever reach her Platinum Jubilee (or 70 years on the throne) this last February 6th, and this extraordinary and unprecedented celebration is taking place over a four day bank holiday weekend from tomorrow, Thursday 2nd of June until Sunday 5th of June. This celebration is observed all throughout the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. The holiday will be full of celebrations such as public events and community activities, starting off tomorrow with an official birthday parade for the queen, continuing with the long-standing tradition of lighting Jubilee Beacons and a Service of Thanksgiving for the queen’s reign over the last 70 years and ending with Big Jubilee Lunches all throughout the nation.

How is Canada celebrating?

Canada is also observing the queen’s Platinum Jubilee this weekend as she is also Canada’s reigning Sovereign, and later this month, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will be visiting Canada as part of their 2022 Royal Tour to celebrate the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

On June 2nd, all federal buildings in Canada will be illuminated to celebrate the Queen’s Coronation Day. Canada has also issued a special 2-coin set marking Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as well as a commemorative stamp. There will also be gardens throughout the country dedicated to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, along with numerous museum exhibits dedicated to this occasion. The Government of Canada is planning to, in total, invest over $2 million in 2022 Platinum Jubilee celebrations and community projects to teach about the role of the Crown in Canada.

Beyond the official celebrations issued by the government, there will be an abundance of celebrations by the community held throughout Canada, much like the UK.

