LAST CHANCE: Save up to $350 CAD on your Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto ticket!

On July 6 to 7, over 750 games industry professionals will be joining us for two days full of cutting-edge business insights, countless networking opportunities and just generally a wonderful time dedicated to taking careers to the next level. We'll be learning from over 120 of the world's leading authorities in gaming, who will be leading sessions across topics from the metaverse to branding to developer insights.

Did you know that you can get your schedule completely booked out before you even set foot at the conference? Our sophisticated meeting and scheduling platform, Meet2Match, goes live a few weeks before the conference even kicks off. All our attendees have complimentary access to this platform. This means that any day now, attendees will be able to start scheduling meetings with their dream business partners online! It’s the perfect way to make sure you’re securing those all-important meetings from representatives from all the incredible, top-tier companies that will be joining us in Seattle. It’s also perfect if you’d rather not have to flag people down individually at the conference and hope for the best – you can make sure you’re already on their diary way ahead of time! Book your ticket today to get access as soon as it goes live.

15 cutting-edge content tracks with over 150 speakers, all available on-demand

We have a jam-packed schedule for our Toronto conference, including our Ads x Brands x Games summit entirely dedicated to helping you level up your advertising and branding strategies for 2022. You don’t want to miss out on top tips on elevating your revenue streams with our CFO Insider track, and you have got to hear everything our blockchain and metaverse experts have to say on how you can utilise these emerging spaces to your advantage. Plus, who doesn’t want to sit in on hearing all the cutting-edge insights of speakers from companies like Netflix, Google and Electronic Arts? We know we wouldn’t want to miss it! In order to make your conference experience as stress-free as possible, all our sessions will be recorded and you can access them online on-demand as a PG Connects Toronto attendee. You can get all the immense value of being everywhere at once as an attendee, without ever having to rush from room to room or skip out on other aspects of the conference you’ve been looking forward to.

Thought we couldn’t possibly pack more value into two days? You know us better than that. Our industry-leading fringe events are joining us in Toronto as well, and there’s still time for you to sign up and take advantage of all the coverage and matchmaking opportunities we’re providing you with. Remember that these events are highly attended as our previous attendees have had massive ROI from them, including countless collaborations and projects stemming from the matchmaking activities and new opportunities and media coverage for talent through our events created for indie developers. Here are all the unmissable opportunities you can take part in in Toronto:

We have some special discounts available for students and indie developers as well

We understand the hassle that booking your conference accommodation can cause, especially when it’s in a city you’re unfamiliar with. In order to make your accommodation booking and stay go as smoothly as possible, we have partnered with the fantastic Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel to grant our attendees an unparalleled hotel deal in Toronto (the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel also happens to be our conference venue!). Don’t miss out on the incredible rates you can get if you book using this deal. You won’t have to worry about finding a safe and secure hotel that will have the conference going on just floors below. Book your accommodation through this link as soon as you can before our delegates book it out.