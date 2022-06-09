HoYoverse holds the ground for mobile representation at the Summer Games Fest

Despite the console and PC focus of the Summer Games Fest, curated and hosted by Geoff Keighley, Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse were the bastion of mobile representation with cinematic trailers for Honkai Star Rail and a world premiere for Zenless Zone Zero.

Honkai Star Rail, HoYoverse’s fourth title, recently entered a closed beta in April 2022, and the trailer gave a first look at an in-game location, Xianzhou Luofu.

Go on a cosmic adventure across the stars in this upcoming all-new strategy-RPG from @GenshinImpact studio #HoYoverse, this is @honkaistarrail! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/fMJ3m0DZ8E — Summer Game Fest - Today (@summergamefest) June 9, 2022

A world premiere trailer of Zenless Zone Zero was also shown, teasing several characters and in-game footage.

This futuristic urban action game is the next major new IP from #HoYoverse, this is Zenless Zone Zero (@ZZZ_EN)! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/4gHszFmYyv — Summer Game Fest - Today (@summergamefest) June 9, 2022

It is the season of announcements, and Apple’s WWDC keynote recently unveiled iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, the latest M2 chip, and the upcoming Metal 3 API.