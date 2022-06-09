News

HoYoverse holds the ground for mobile representation at the Summer Games Fest

Trailers for Zenless Zone Zero and Honkai Star Rail

Editor

Despite the console and PC focus of the Summer Games Fest, curated and hosted by Geoff Keighley, Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse were the bastion of mobile representation with cinematic trailers for Honkai Star Rail and a world premiere for Zenless Zone Zero.

Honkai Star Rail, HoYoverse’s fourth title, recently entered a closed beta in April 2022, and the trailer gave a first look at an in-game location, Xianzhou Luofu.

A world premiere trailer of Zenless Zone Zero was also shown, teasing several characters and in-game footage.

It is the season of announcements, and Apple’s WWDC keynote recently unveiled iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, the latest M2 chip, and the upcoming Metal 3 API.


