Take your business to the next level at Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto! The jam-packed conference schedule is now LIVE!

Track Overview for Pocket Gamer Connects

For our Toronto iteration of Pocket Gamer Connects, we’ve combined some of the conference classics you know and love with brand new tracks dedicated to exploring the frontier of cybersecurity. We’re covering all the hottest topics facing the industry today, and whether you’re looking for the most current insights when it comes to developer tools or taking your games to the big screen, we’ve got content just for you. Check out our overview below to see the tracks you can look forward to seeing next month.

CFO Insider (sponsored by Pollen VC)

Learn from the best with practical advice on creating financial security and success for your business.

Mastering Multiplayer (sponsored by Photon)

Multiplayer games dominate the charts - but what tips, technology and secret sauce can help you compete!

The Developer Toolkit

Everything a growing developer needs: essential, practical advice about all aspects of making games.

The Growth Track

Essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques, and how to grow your game.

Incredible Indies

How to survive and thrive as a smaller studio in today's competitive games development landscape.

Big Screen Gaming

Beyond mobile: developing and publishing for PC, console, XR, cloud gaming and more.

Games Guardian (sponsored by Denuvo by Irdeto)

Everything you need to know to protect your games with security resources by Denuvo.

Track Overview for Brands x Ads x Games Summit

Get to know the unmissable tracks of our Brands x Ads x Games Summit. This is a summit entirely dedicated to getting your advertising and branding strategies to the next level with expert advice. You can expect the most current, cutting-edge content from thought leaders paving the way at the very intersection of all things advertising and games. Here is what you can expect:

The Art of Publishing (sponsored by Gameloft)

Publishing is core to the games business: we explore how best to work with publishers to get your game to market.

Global Trends

From East to West: facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe.

Ad Insights (sponsored by Digital Turbine)

In-game ads remain central to many studios' monetisation strategy - join us to discover the latest trends and advice.

Mapping the Metaverse

The future starts here! Discover the cutting edge of communication and entertainment in this overview of developments in the immersive space. We map the frontiers and reveal essential jumping on points.

Building on Blockchain

An introduction to what blockchain means for any developer - with insights into the technology and how crypto works with games.

Esports Innovation

Unbeatable insight into the opportunities in competitive gaming and the future of the esports gaming market.

Show Me the Money

Get practical insight on securing the funding that will make a difference.

Brand Booster

Analysing the success stories, failures and opportunities where brands meet the growing games industry.

World-class content

Our world-renowned speakers will be bringing cutting-edge insights to the conference this July, and we couldn’t be more excited to finally unveil the full schedule of what we’ve got lined up for you. To give you a brief glimpse at some of the most highly anticipated sessions you won’t want to miss, we’ve compiled some of the incredible future-gazing conversations you can look forward to hearing in Toronto:

Learn how to engage consumers through gaming in an insightful panel led by Kay Gruenwoldt of WSA and Yiota Bouboureka of Conclify / Indium Play.

Get to know why making your game an esport is the next stage in gaming evolution, another fabulous panel monitored by our very own Dave Bradley of Steel Media and featuring Kenshi Arasaki of A Thinking Ape, Chris Ye of UKEN and Tim Holloway of Aquilini Entertainment.

Discover how you can make the most out of mobile and the key to telling diverse stories on tiny screens from Electronic Arts’ Franci Dimitrovska.

Get all the insights you need on ensuring your game’s stability with Firebase Crashlytics, a session led by the wonderful team of Sam Edson and Elena Doty of Google Firebase.

Figure out how to grow your game through community engagement. This unmissable panel will feature Martine Spaans of FGL, Margaret McClure of Netflix Games, Carolyn Wang of ForeVR Games, Michael Silverwood of Pixile Studios and Sam Fisher of Hyper Hippo.

