What do top developers keep in their toolkit? Find out at Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto this July!

Want to know what top developers keep in their toolkits at all times? We’re revealing all the secrets this July at Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto.

The Pocket Gamer Connects series is unparalleled when it comes to bringing together the top experts in the games industry, and we’re committed to getting you the best practical advice on what technology and strategies you need to be considering as a developer. Join us and 750 other games industry delegates for the first ever iteration of the top b2b gaming industry conference in Toronto, it’s going to be amazing.

It’s the same conference you know and love with all-new opportunities in an incredible new city. Over July 6th to 7th you will get to hear from over 120 of the world’s biggest authorities in gaming and connect with representatives from companies like Google, Netflix and Electronic Arts. What better way to expand your network and pick the most brilliant, forward-gazing minds in the industry? Don’t miss out on your opportunity to join us this summer, we have recently released a wave of virtual tickets and we currently have a Mid-Term offer available – no excuse not to be there come July and truly invest in taking your career to the next level you’ve been dreaming of!

Next up on our track rundown series, we’re shining the spotlight on our Developer Toolkit track. If you’re a developer looking to learn all the essential, practical advice about all aspects of making games, this track is just for you. The track will feature sessions tackling topics such as why game design is now the smallest part of game development, how you can integrate gameplay and story and how you can ensure game stability courtesy of a star team from Google Firebase. Don’t miss out!

Keep on reading to find out more about what the track is all about.

Developer Toolkit: July 6

14:00 - To kick this track off, learn why game design is now the smallest part of game creation from the experts. This stellar panel will be monitored by our very own Dave Bradley of Steel Media and feature John Eberhardt of Wizards of the Coast, Lee Vermeulen of Alien Trap Games, Russell Sng of Unity Technologies and Adam Clare of Wero Creative.

14:40 - Next up, join an unmissable session led by a representative from TransPerfect Gaming Solutions. Stay tuned to learn more about this session!

15:00 - Up next is a roundtable on ensuring game stability with Google Firebase Crashlytics, led by the star team of Sam Edson and Elena Doty of Google Firebase.

15:20 - Next is a session led by Wappier’s Ted Verani, stay tuned to know what this session is all about!

15:40 - How can you successfully integrate gameplay and story? Jenna Hume, Dexter Woltman and Sara Hardin of Brunette Games tackle this in this incredible superstar session.

16:00 - How can OKRs help you make better games and keep your vision? Explore this and more with Diego Ricchiuti of Caracal Games & AIV.

16:20 - Next up is a session led by Nik Schmidt of Game On. Stay tuned to learn more!

16:40 - We’re rounding out the track with an all-star panel on developer disaster stories. Learn from the mistakes of those before you in this unmissable track monitored by our very own Khai Trung Le of Steel Media and featuring Adam Clare of Wero Creative, Lee Vermeulen of Alien Trap Games and Oz Syed of Backtrace,

Book your ticket to Toronto now

There’s no time like now to buy your ticket to Toronto! We have both virtual and in-person tickets available, and you can get them both at a reduced price with our Mid Term offer. This can save you up to $220 CAD, so don’t wait up! It’s only available for a limited time, be sure to take advantage of it while you still can and book your ticket before time runs out.

See you in Toronto!