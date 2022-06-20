Don’t miss signing up to connect with dream publishers, investors and developers at Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto!

Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto is now just around the corner and the clock is ticking. If you’re looking to make the most out of your conference experience this July 6-7 and want a shot at meeting the business partner of your dreams, now’s the time to sign up to our matchmaking events and make it happen.

Pocket Gamer Connects conferences do more than just set the ideal stage for you to meet your dream business partner. Whether you’re looking for a seasoned publisher, an active investor, or a developer working on something fresh and exciting, our fringe events are here to make all your business dreams come true. We know getting in touch with exactly the right people to make your projects come to life can be a daunting task, and at conferences with hundreds of professionals, it can be difficult to track down who would be the most suitable business partner for you.

So, we’ve taken all the guesswork out of the equation. You can sign up to our fringe events and let us find the people looking for exactly you, so you can meet your perfect business match come conference time. If you like the sound of this, be sure to book your ticket for our conference now and register for the fringe event that best suits your needs. The registration deadline for our fringe events is next Monday, June 27, so this is your last chance to sign up for these incredible opportunities! We also have a Mid-term offer available, so you can get up to $220 CAD off your ticket if you act fast before prices rise. Head over to our website and book your ticket today.

Want to know a little more about the events we have available for you? Keep on reading.

Here are all the fringe events you can sign up for

Investor Connector

Date: Wednesday, July 6

Time: 10:00-1:00pm

Sign-up: Developers apply here, investors apply here.

Deadline: Monday, June 27

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector

The Very Big Indie Pitch

Date: Wednesday, July 6

Time: 2:00-5:00pm

Sign-up: Submit your details and game here

Deadline: Monday, June 27

Celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize

The Very Big Indie Pitch: PC & Console edition

Date: Thursday, July 7

Time: 10:00-1:00pm

Sign-up: Submit your details and game here

Deadline: Monday, June 27

The PC version of our pitching competition, this is your chance to get instant feedback on your new game, as well as press coverage, prizes and valuable contacts

Publisher SpeedMatch

Date: Thursday, July 7

Time: 2:00-3:00pm

Sign-up: Apply here

Deadline: Monday, June 27

Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects

Book your ticket and register for these events today

There’s only a week left to register for our fringe events, so the time to act is now. If you head over to our website and book your ticket today, you can save up to $220 CAD with our limited time Mid-term offer. Don’t miss out on these incredible savings. Please keep in mind that you need to be a registered attendee of Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto to sign up for our events!

Once you have your ticket booked, submit an application to each of the events you’d like to attend. The fringe events come at no additional cost. Book fast so you don’t miss out on any of these amazing opportunities to form new connections and take your business to the next level, our events are highly attended and sign-up is highly encouraged for all.