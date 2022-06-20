News

Subway Surfers and Garena Free Fire top most downloaded games in May 2022

Second consecutive month that both titles have topped the chart

Subway Surfers and Garena Free Fire top most downloaded games in May 2022
By , Staff Writer

According to data from Sensor Tower, Sybo Games’ Subway Surfershas topped the charts as the most downloaded mobile game of May 2022 with 30 million installs – an 86.5 per cent increase over the past year. India accounted for 15 per cent of all downloads, with the USA just behind at 14 per cent.

This marked the game’s best month ever, conciding with the 10th anniversary of the game’s release, with a $5.9 million increase in year-to-year player spending.

Garena Free Fire came in at second place with 26 million installs – a 50.3 per cent increase since May 2021. Tall Man Run, Apex Legends Mobile, and Deliver it 3D rounded up the top five most installed games for the month.

4.8 billion downloads across iOS and Google Play

The mobile games market generated 4.8 billion downloads across the iOS and Google Play platforms over the past month, an decrease of approximately one per cent over the past year, with India accounting for 916 billion installs – just over 19 per cent of the total. The USA accounted for 8.4 per cent of downloads, followed by Brazil at 7.9 per cent.

This marks the second consecutive month that Subway Surfers and Garena Free Fire have topped the charts, increasing their number of downloads from 26.6 million and 25.2 million, respectively. Despite the overall decrease in year-over-year downloads for this month, it’s still an increase over April’s 4.7 billion downloads. April also saw a 2.6 per cent rise in downloads, year over year.

Subway Surfers co-developer Kiloo recently saw its director of publishing take a new role as head of publishing at Funday Factory.


Tags:
Lewis Rees
Lewis Rees
Staff Writer

Related Articles

News Apr 9th, 2021

Garena Free Fire does $100 million in US in Q1 2021

News Apr 13th, 2022

Sensor Tower: Merge Master was the most downloaded game for March 2022

News Apr 8th, 2022

Updated: the winners of the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2022

News Mar 29th, 2022

Sensor Tower: Global mobile game downloads reached 4.4 billion for February 2022

as News Feb 22nd, 2022

Free Fire was the most downloaded game for January 2022

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies