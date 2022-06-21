News

Ericsson projects more than 1 billion 5G subscriptions in 2022

1.1 billion prediction tweaked following invasion of Ukraine

Ericsson projects more than 1 billion 5G subscriptions in 2022
By , Staff Writer

Sweden-based Ericsson is predicting that 5G mobile subscriptions will reach beyond one billion this year.

The prediction follows a 2022 Q1 wherein 5G subscriptions grew by 70 million, bringing the total to approximately 620 million. The quarter also proved lucrative for 4G subscriptions, also rising by 70 million to the larger total of 4.9 billion.

On the up

Particularly, Ericsson expects China and North America’s higher adoption rates in China and North America, in addition to an estimated 30 million subscriptions from India once 5G airwaves are auctioned, to contribute substantially to the predicted 1 billion subscriptions this year.

Originally, Ericsson’s 2022 estimate was at around 1.1 billion, but this has now decreased by 100 million due to uncertainties caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resultant weakening of the economy.

Ericsson also expects this year to be the peak of 4G user growth, with a decline imminent as users shift to 5G. The company previously predicted 2021 to be its peak.

"The latest Ericsson Mobility Report confirms 5G as the fastest growing mobile technology generation ever," said Ericsson executive vice president and head of networks Fredrik Jejdling.

The report also predicts that by 2027, 5G subscriptions will reach 4.4 billion.

McKinsey & Company recently released a new metaverse report exploring what the metaverse could be and how value can be created from it, suggesting it could see earnings of $5 trillion by 2030.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

News Jun 16th, 2022

McKinsey & Company report predicts $5 trillion in metaverse earnings by 2030

News Jun 14th, 2022

Liftoff and AppsFlyer report considers untapped potential in subscription-model mobile games

News Jun 14th, 2022

Sensor Tower: player spending on mobile games reaching $117 billion by 2026

News Mar 14th, 2022

Global Industry Analysts: Mobile games market to reach almost $140 billion by 2026

News Sep 24th, 2020

There will be 2.5 billion mobile gamers by the end of 2020

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies