Discover all the latest global trends in games this July 6-7 at Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto

The games industry is ever-changing. The technology we use is ever-evolving and what people expect and enjoy the most in gaming can change from day to night. How exactly do we differentiate between what’s trendy and what’s here to stay, and what we should focus our efforts on in the long-term?

Today, we’re shining the spotlight on our Global Trends track. In this track, you will find facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe. The track will feature sessions tackling topics such as telling diverse stories on small screens, using data to keep up with trends and web3 entertainment for social good. You won’t want to miss it.

Global Trends: July 6

10:00 - We’re kicking off the very first conference morning with a superstar session on how to tell diverse stories for mobile gaming with Franci Dimitrovska of Electronic Arts.

10:20 - How can we use data to keep up with mobile game trends? Learn this and more from Gameloft’s Michael Stolls.

10:40 - Next is an unmissable panel on how the landscape of games publishing has changed after a year of high-profile M&A. Join Ryan Black of DLA Piper, Jim Ying of CV Capital, Mario Rizzo of Artisan Studios, Amanda Farough of F Squared and Stephen Fisher of Fenwick & West LLP to learn more.

11:20 - We’re rounding out the track with Purple Penguin’s Kevin Lawson leading a conversation on how we can create web3 entertainment for social good. You won’t want to miss it.

