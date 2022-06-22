You can now connect with leading companies ahead of Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto

Come one, come all – the networking fun courtesy of Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto has already begun!

No need to worry, you didn’t miss the official conference start date. Everything officially kicks off in just two weeks on July 6th to 7th, but today, we’ve opened our meeting and scheduling platform ahead of time to make sure attendees have plenty of time to plan their conference days accordingly and secure the meetings they’ve been looking forward to. This means that conference attendees get a full two weeks of opportunities to virtually connect before the formal conference kicks off! If you’ve been looking to make the most out of your PG Connects Toronto experience, the time to jump into the platform is now.

Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto is just two weeks away now, and it’s going to be incredible. It’s the same high-value conference you know and love in an entirely new city brimming with new opportunities, and you’re not going to want to miss out. Join the other 750 games professionals from around the world as they descend upon Toronto in just two weeks to hear world-class speakers lead talks, panels and discussions on future-gazing topics such as big screen gaming, blockchain, financial tips and strategies, global trends, esports, and so, so much more.

There’s no time to waste! Make the most out of your conference experience and book your ticket today if you haven’t yet. We still have a Mid Term offer available for a limited time that can save you up to $220 CAD. You could be scheduling life-changing conversations with your dream business partners as soon as today! Keep on reading to find out what the meeting platform is all about below or get yourself registered for the conference so you can jump into all the networking fun ASAP.

Connect with your dream collaborators today

The MeetToMatch platform for Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto is now LIVE! If you are an officially registered attendee, you can hop right into the platform and start networking today. If you haven’t yet booked your ticket, you saw this article just in time – book your ticket now so you can join the rest of the industry in booking meetings ahead of time and securing all those important career-changing conversations that PG Connects conferences are known for. Remember: the sooner you book those meetings, the better a chance you have at getting to have one-on-one conversations with the biggest names in the industry. Schedules tend to get booked up before the conference even begins, so make the most of this opportunity to get in early and book your ticket now.

Not sure who you’ll be able to connect with at Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto? Below are just a handful of the powerhouse brands we have joining us this July, with many more in the platform right now…

The sophisticated MeetToMatch meeting platform allows you to:

Set up a profile so other attendees know you are open to meeting and networking

Browse attendees and companies who will be present at PG Connects Seattle

Showcase products and services on your profile page

Request and accept meetings with other attendees both on-site and virtually

Access live stream links to watch talks and seminars across two conference days

Access recordings of all speaker sessions post-event

Get ahead of the game and start scheduling your meetings today!

Don’t forget to register early

Now is the time to make the most of your PG Connects experience and book your ticket! You can still take advantage of our Mid Term offer that can save you up to $220 CAD, and you can instantly gain access to our meeting platform. This could be the jumping off point for so many life-changing connections, and you could start planting the seeds as soon as today. Don’t miss out, head over to our website and book your ticket now.

See you on MeetToMatch!