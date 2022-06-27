Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto is just a week away – here’s everything you need to know!

Believe it or not, we have just a few days to go until Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto kicks off! We are bringing our well-loved, high-value conference experience to an all-new dynamic, diverse city bustling with endless possibilities and opportunities, and we can’t wait to see you there next week.

We only have a few days to go until we reunite the games industry in Toronto this July 6 to 7, and the two days are going to be packed with incredible insights from forward-thinking expert speakers, endless networking opportunities with hundreds of fantastic companies and the great times you know and love PG Connects conferences for. There is still time for you to book your ticket if you haven’t already, and you’ll want to register as soon as you can to make sure you get early access to start networking straight away via our sophisticated meeting platform that just went live this week. Games professionals from all over the world are now registered and booking meetings through our sophisticated meeting system, even with the conference being two weeks away! Don’t miss out, head over to our website and book your ticket to join in on the fun now.

Today, we’re giving you an overview of what you can expect from Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto next week. Keep on reading for a sneak peek at all the unparalleled learning and networking opportunities you can look forward to come July 6th!

Unparalleled networking

PG Connects conferences are known for an abundance of networking opportunities, and our Toronto show is no different. The networking fun is already way underway ahead of time, with plenty of attendees having poured into our sophisticated meeting scheduling system since it went live this week. We’re welcoming over 750 game industry professionals from all over the world to the conference next week, and you will be able to connect with each and every one either in-person or digitally through the meeting platform.

We have some of the biggest leading brands in the world joining us next week, including the likes of Amazon, Electronic Arts, Gameloft, Google, Netflix, Tik Tok and many, many more. If you’d like the chance to book a meeting with these powerhouse brands or any of the other hundreds we have joining us, you can already do so! Book your ticket now and you get a full extra week to access our sophisticated meeting platform and book all the meetings you’d like to take during the conference! Diaries are already getting booked up, so now’s the time.

Here’s just some of the amazing brands we have joining us in Toronto:

A match made in heaven

While other conferences offer networking opportunities, it’s more often than not expected for you to figure out and get in touch with each individual potential business collaborator. We know just how daunting and troublesome this can be in a fast-paced conference environment, and we want to help you lessen the stress of it as much as possible. Pocket Gamer Connects events take all the work of finding a business partner for you and make it happen ahead of time. We offer facilitated matchmaking event opportunities for our attendees, and you won’t want to miss out! Whether you’re a developer looking for a publisher or investor or you’re a publisher or investor looking for fresh new talent, we something for you.

Here are the matchmaking events we have available for our Toronto attendees:

Investor Connector - Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector

The Very Big Indie Pitch Mobile Edition - Celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize

The Very Big Indie Pitch: PC & Console edition - The PC version of our pitching competition, this is your chance to get instant feedback on your new game, as well as press coverage, prizes and valuable contacts

Publisher SpeedMatch - Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects

Learn from the world’s leading authorities

Pocket Gamer Connects connect attendees not only with countless opportunities to expand their network, but also with incomparable learning opportunities to expand their knowledge and take their business to the next level. Game industry veterans and thought leaders from all around the world are joining us and delivering cutting-edge insights across our tracks, spanning topics from monetisation, blockchain, the metaverse, NFTs, web3 and much, much more. You can now view our full schedule here to get a better idea of all that awaits you at PG Connects Toronto next week.

We have a jam-packed schedule full of brilliant speakers and their game-changing insights, and we can’t wait for you to hear them live. Here’s a glimpse at some of the most highly anticipated sessions taking place next week.

Living Assets: Evolutive NFTs for Playing Fair in the Metaverse with Gerard Colomer of Freeverse

Your Essential Guide to Creating a Thriving Player-owned Economy with Mohammad Agha of Magmic

From Mobile Games to Metaverse – A Brand Story with Jacki Vause of Dimoso

How to Integrate Gameplay and Story with Jenna Hume, Dexter Woltman, and Sara Hardin of Brunette Games

How To Survive 10+ Years as an Indie Mobile Game Dev with Sean Megaw of Rogue Harbour

A value-packed conference experience

We know that it can be difficult to decide whether your ticket is worth the investment, and we pride ourselves upon granting our attendees the greatest possible ROI when it comes to their ticket. Here is all that you can expect to get from your ticket to PG Connects Toronto:

Entry to the main conference including access to all content tracks, expo and dedicated meeting areas on both days

Invitation to apply to take part in fringe sessions such as The Very Big Indie Pitch, Investor Connector, Publisher SpeedMatch and more

Entry to the Global Connects Party on the evening of day one

Free coffee, tea and refreshments on both days

A personal and company profile on the MeetToMatch meeting platform and unlimited meeting invites, which you can access as soon as you register

Access to video recordings of all talks and panels in our Video Vault after the event

Book your ticket now

Join us in Toronto next week! You won’t want to miss our first time bringing the conference you know and love to this all-new city brimming with new opportunities. You can still take advantage of our limited time Mid-term offer and save up to $220 CAD if you act before prices rise, and we still have both digital and in-person tickets available. Head over to our website and book your seat before time runs out.