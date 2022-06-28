Discover the latest monetisation trends and advice at Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto this July 6-7!

Looking to step up your ad monetisation strategies this year? Look no further, we have a track entirely dedicated to how you can do just that.

Pocket Gamer Connects conferences cover all bases – and one of the areas we focus on is making sure you are equipped with all the necessary expert tips on the latest trends and advice you need to be considering for your games. Today’s track spotlight is focused on doing exactly that for our attendees that might be looking to step up their ad monetisation strategy. Join us and 750 other games industry delegates for the first ever iteration of the top b2b gaming industry conference in Toronto. We’re breaking it all down for you.

This unmissable track is part of the Brands x Ads x Games summit happening alongside Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto. All conference attendees get complimentary access to this summit, and it’s an unparalleled opportunity to elevate your brand while discovering the biggest opportunities for growth in the industry. We’ll be demystifying the key developments, celebrating the great work already being done and showcasing the tremendous potential both now (with mobile and PC/console platforms) but also in the future as blockchain, XR and the metaverse gaming worlds grow. You won’t want to miss it.

It’s the same conference you know and love with all-new opportunities in an incredible new city. Over July 6th to 7th you will get to hear from over 120 of the world’s biggest authorities in gaming and connect with representatives from companies like Google, Netflix and Electronic Arts. What better way to expand your network and pick the most brilliant, forward-gazing minds in the industry? Don’t miss out on your opportunity to join us this summer, we have recently released a wave of virtual tickets and we currently have a Mid-Term offer available – no excuse not to be there come July and truly invest in taking your career to the next level you’ve been dreaming of!

Today, we’re shining the spotlight on our Ad Insights track. In this track, you will find all the latest trends and advice when it comes to levelling up your ad monetisation strategy. The track will feature sessions tackling topics such as why creating seamless in-game ads is key to user retention, how to build immersive experiences beyond ad monetisation and the rapid evolution of in-app ad monetisation and what it means for publishers. You won’t want to miss out!

We want to give a massive thank you to our fantastic track sponsor Digital Turbine. Digital Turbine is the leading independent mobile growth platform and levels up the landscape for advertisers, publishers, carriers and OEMs. By integrating a full ad stack powered by its Fyber and AdColony subsidiaries with proprietary Ignite™ technology built into devices by wireless operators and OEMs, Digital Turbine supercharges advertising, monetization, and mediation. We couldn’t do it without you!

Ad Insights: July 7

14:00 - First up in this insightful track is a session on why creating seamless ads in game is essential to user retention. This panel features Kat Peterson of Re6l, Nav Gupta of Chaarmi Worlds Inc., Saloni Gangal of AppLovin, Matt Sharpe of Zynga and Flavio Caracas of Gameloft.

14:40 - Next up is a session on building experiences beyond ad monetisation by our incredible sponsor Digital Turbine’s James Hughes.

15:00 - Playwire’s Nick Branstator is walking us through the rapid evolution of in-app monetisation and what it means for publishers! Don’t miss it.

15:20 - Next is an unmissable session featuring our very own Khai Trung Le of Steel Media and Inmobi’s Ram “TK” Krishnamurthy.

15:40 - Rounding out the track is a panel discussing whether we’ve recovered two years on from major IDFA updates. This panel features Re6l’s Kat Peterson, Sisian Ghahramanians of Digital Turbine and Oscar Clark of Fundamentally Games.

