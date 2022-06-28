Last chance to save up to $220 CAD for Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto next week!

We are now just days away from our first ever conference in the heart of Toronto, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring you the latest edition of Europe’s leading gaming conference next week. Today’s your last chance to secure an incredible discount with our Mid-term ticket offer that can save you up to $220 CAD for our conference next week, and you won’t want to miss it!

This July 6 to 7, Pocket Gamer Connects is returning to North America for our first ever show in the dynamic, diverse city of Toronto. Over 750 game professionals from all around the globe will be joining us to learn from 120 of the world’s leading experts on sessions, talks and panels covering a number of the most pressing topics facing the games industry today. We’ll be talking about everything from esports to monetisation tactics to blockchain and the metaverse, and you won’t want to miss having complimentary access to our Brands x Ads x Games summit happening alongside PG Connects Toronto. It’s an unparalleled opportunity to elevate your brand while discovering the biggest opportunities for growth in the industry.

The time to secure your spot at PG Connects Toronto is running out, but you still have a few hours to take advantage of our discount that can save you up to a whopping $220 CAD. Head over to our official website now before the clock strikes midnight! Or read on to get a glimpse at what’s happening at PG Connects Toronto.

Networking for all

As with all our international conferences, the schedule will be packed with our trademark short, sharp seminars. Our 120 speakers get straight down to business - which is what you’ll be able to do too afterwards, networking with some 750 industry professionals.

The event is called Connects because that’s what we help you do; connect with the whole gaming industry, from students and indie studios to the media, international investors and publishers. We offer our MeetToMatch meeting platform free and unlimited to all delegates, so you can find that perfect contact and arrange to meet them in person. We opened our meeting platform early for conference attendees to make the most of their conference experience before the conference officially kicks off, so the sooner you register, the sooner you can start booking meetings!

No other event puts you in touch with the entire mobile gaming ecosystem like our Connects conferences.

Fringe activities to help meet your perfect business partner

Our Publisher SpeedMatch and Investor Connector sessions pair developers in rapid succession with a series of publishers and investors in a series of speed-dating style meetings. These short, sharp encounters enable first contact for you to follow up with a longer meeting if you find a potential partner. It’s a shop window for devs to display their wares and a pipeline of prospects for anyone looking to sign up-and-coming talent.

If you're a small team with a project ready to share, you can also join our Very Big Indie Pitch sessions as well. You'll get instant feedback on your game from experts, and compete for prizes and editorial coverage.

Canada is home to an incredibly gifted talent pool of indie game developers, and Pocket Gamer is dedicated to championing their work by showcasing their projects to our international audience. The show floor will have a dedicated Big Indie Zone for known names and newcomers alike to display their talent to an industry audience. This is a vibrant and varied expo area for publishers looking to sign promising titles.

Keep the networking going after hours

Don't worry that it will all be too serious. Day one closes with our free Global Connects party! That’s where the networking goes on into the night and you might just make lifelong friends, fortunes and memories…

A value-packed conference ticket

Not entirely sure about what exactly you’re getting by purchasing your ticket today? We have a jam-packed schedule you can get in on as soon as now if you register over on our website, and here’s all that you will get when you book your ticket to our Toronto conference.

Your conference ticket includes...

Entry to the main conference including access to all content tracks, expo and dedicated meeting areas on both days

Invitation to access fringe sessions such as The Very Big Indie Pitch, Investor Connector, Publisher SpeedMatch and more

Entry to the Global Connects Party on the evening of day one

Free coffee, tea and refreshments on both days

Free wifi in the venue

A personal and company profile on the MeetToMatch meeting platform and unlimited meeting invites

Access to video recordings of all talks and panels in our Video Vault after the event

An established international audience

Well over 32,000 industry professionals have attended the Pocket Gamer Connects international conference series since 2014, whether that's online or at a venue. The roadshow has landed in the UK, America, Canada, Finland, Jordan, India and Hong Kong with a genuinely international client base: on average, delegates from more than 45 countries attend each event. (When we took the event online during the pandemic, delegates from over 75 countries joined us!)

BONUS: What you can look forward to at the Brands x Ads x Games Summit

To summarise our Brands x Ads x Games, we’ll be demystifying the key developments, celebrating the great work already being done and showcasing the tremendous potential both now (with mobile and PC/console platforms) but also in the future as blockchain, XR and the metaverse gaming worlds grow.

The games industry is already THE biggest media landscape in the world with game playing and game adjacent content (e.g. Streamers, tips, wider games media) dominating the entertainment consumption of billions (including those hard to reach youth demographics) and in pure $ terms, already outweighing the music, film and TV industries combined (with a valuation of $200 - 350 billion depending on your chosen metrics!). It’s prime time to elevate the aspects of your marketing that can get you an even bigger slice of the pie.

This summit is designed to provide an introduction to various parts of the gaming landscape (from mobile and M&A to esports and blockchain games), highlight the specific opportunities for brands and advertising agencies, stimulate face-to-face connection with actual game developers, publishers and other companies and encourage opportunities for all involved.

Book your ticket before midnight tonight

There’s only hours left to use our Mid-term discount and secure massive savings on your PG Connects Toronto ticket! Head over to our site now to make sure you don’t forget to make your purchase before midnight tonight to save up to $220 CAD on your ticket. Once the offer is gone, it’s not coming back! Visit our website now to see all the ticket options we have available – we have special discounts for indie developers as well as students, and they’re even juicier with our Mid-term discount applied. Don’t miss out!