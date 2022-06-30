Introducing Hut 8, our Diamond Sponsor for Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto!

There are just two weeks to go until Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto kicks off this July 6 to 7, and we’re absolutely thrilled to get to reunite the games industry in North America for the second time this summer.

This event is going to be incredible. We're welcoming 750 delegates from all around the world to listen to over 120 of the world's leading authorities in gaming discuss everything from top developer tools today as well as taking the leap towards big screen gaming and tackling the best and most current branding and advertising strategies through our unmissable Brands x Ads x Games summit. We have some of the biggest brand names in the world joining us, including the likes of Netflix, Google and Electronic Arts.

A massive thank you to our Diamond Sponsor Hut 8

Putting this show together wouldn’t have been possible without the help of a very special sponsor. We want to take this opportunity to introduce and give the biggest thanks to our incredible Diamond Sponsor, infrastructure provider Hut 8, which is supporting gaming, blockchain, and Web 3.0 innovation.

“We are very proud to be supporting the gaming industry with the high performance infrastructure needed to deliver innovative and cutting-edge experiences for their players. It was a natural fit to support the industry at one of its biggest peer-to-peer events,” said Josh Rayner, VP High Performance Infrastructure Sales. “We can't wait to connect with the industry’s best in just a few short weeks!”

As one of the world’s oldest and largest Bitcoin miners, Hut 8 recently went all-in on the acquisition of five data centres across Canada to innovate in the space by using its infrastructure to bridge the traditional and nascent high performance computing industries. Currently serving 400 customers, including a number of gaming companies, Hut 8 proudly delivers computing technology that supports 3D rendering and custom apps, VFX workloads, AI, machine learning, metaverse, and much more. To learn more about Hut 8’s scalable, secure, and cost-effective services, email the team at sales@hut8mining.com.

Connect with Hut 8

Hut 8 will be present at Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto and will be available to connect with online via our Meet2Match platform, so all attendees, whether in-person or digital, can take advantage of this opportunity and get to know Hut 8 and how they can deliver the high performance computing infrastructure that’s right for you.

Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto truly would not be possible without the incredible support of Hut 8, and we couldn’t be happier to be working with them to make this show happen!

