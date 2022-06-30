Google shares their secrets to how stability issues affect your app's success

Pocket Gamer Connects – Europe's leading mobile games industry conference – returns to North America as we bring the conference series to Toronto, Canada! We're bringing an array of incredible speakers, industry experts, and unparalled networking opportunities to the Sheraton Centre on July 6-7 2022.

You can check out our speaker lineup, but to give you a teaser for what you can look forward to, we spoke with our speakers to share a little of what they'll be speaking on, and their thoughts of the mobile games industry.

Sam Edson, software engineer at Google, will be detailing the secrets of crash reporting is essential for building a successful mobile game, and a wider overview of how Crashlytics can help you find the highest impact crashes affecting your users.

PocketGamer.biz: What’s the most important key performance indicator (KPI) for you - and why?

Sam Edson: Because of my background in crash reporting, the big KPI that I focus on is how stability issues affect my app's success. Success can mean revenue, user engagement, or however you define it.

What’s your favourite ever mobile game?

My favorite is an oldie: Cut the Rope. I had so much fun playing through that game back in the day, and felt it had a lot of good expansions and puzzles.

The mobile space evolves at a much faster pace than console and PC gaming, but is there a console or PC trend that you think has potential within the mobile space?

Online games on console and PC are a bit different than many mobile online games in that they're usually real-time. I don't necessarily think real-time gaming will take on as big of a role in mobile games due to interruptions, but I am curious to see whether the idea of asynchronous, large scale multiplayer games have a role to play in the sector.

What is one way attendees can prepare for your discussion?

I would love if attendees came prepared with thoughts on how they handle their game's stability, and questions about how crash reporting works.

Can people get in touch with you at the event, and what sort of people would you like to connect with?

Yes! I encourage anyone to reach out to talk about anything mobile apps or Firebase.

---

There is still time to secure your place at Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto to connect with the mobile games industry's leading international conference through this link.