We are 24 hours away from Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto kicking off! There’s still time to join us

Diamond Sponsor

Hut 8

As one of the world’s oldest and largest digital asset miners, Hut 8 has long been bullish on the potential of blockchain technology. We recently took a bold step and acquired five state-of-the-art data centres with the vision of bridging the traditional and emerging tech industries with high performance computing that enables blockchain and Web 3.0 innovation.

Hut 8 offers scalable cutting-edge computing solutions to the dynamic gaming industry and many more by providing the infrastructure that supports gaming platforms, VFX rendering, and cloud workloads.

Investing in the potential of Industry 4.0 is built into our DNA: our mix of expertise, vision, and commitment to innovation will enable us to seize the opportunities at the intersection of digital assets, blockchain technology, and Web 3.0, creating value for our customers and shareholders.

Learn how we can support your high-performance computing needs and book a call with our team at hut8mining.com

Gold Sponsors

InMobi

InMobi is the leading provider of content, monetization and marketing technologies that help fuel growth for industries around the world. The company’s end-to-end advertising software platform, connected content and commerce experiences seeks to activate audiences, drive real connections and diversify revenue for businesses everywhere. With deep expertise and unique reach in mobile, InMobi is a trusted and transparent technology partner for marketers, content creators and businesses of all kinds. Headquartered in Singapore, InMobi maintains a large presence in San Francisco, London and Bangalore and has operations in New York, Chicago, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Delhi, Mumbai, Beijing, Shanghai, Jakarta, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Melbourne, Seoul, Tokyo, and Dubai. To learn more, visit inmobi.com.

AppLovin

AppLovin’s leading marketing software platform provides app developers with a powerful, integrated set of solutions to solve their mission-critical functions like user acquisition, monetization and measurement. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

Solsten

The Solsten platform is a psychology-based experience platform superpowered with artificial intelligence. Solsten empowers game developers to get a deep psychological understanding of their target audiences, empowering them to build highly immersive experiences. Going far beyond behavioural insights, Solsten provides the most granular view of any player audience engaging with digital experiences as well as concrete insights on how to best resonate with these players.

Xsolla

Great games can emerge anywhere. We at Xsolla are here to ensure the best ideas get made, get seen, and get played. So we've built a suite of products that remove the barriers between creators and the support they need, enabling an ecosystem where every industry player can connect to get our best work done.

Firebase

Firebase’s mission is to help mobile and web developers succeed - whether they’re a fast growing startup or a global enterprise. Firebase brings together tools, Google products, and cloud services across an app’s journey under one platform. Through Firebase, developers can build the best performing cross-platform apps and unlock success for their app business.

Freeverse

Living Asset NFTs: fair play in the metaverse. Freeverse’s API and tools allow the creation of in-game 'living' NFTs that can evolve and change based on how they are used in the game. This means that their market value is based on their utility to other gamers, and not merely on speculation.

TransPerfect Gaming Solutions

Do you need support in different elements of your Gaming business? We at TransPerfect Gaming Solutions are here to help! TransPerfect Gaming Solutions focuses on top-quality translation solutions as a global provider of translation and localization services, but they don’t stop there. Our global team can provide player support, marketing and community management services, AI and Machine Translations, art & design, and more. If you see a missing link in your production or roll-out plan, come and find out more about us at

Silver Sponsors

Bronze Sponsors

Track Sponsors

Associate Sponsors

