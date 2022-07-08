Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto was our biggest and most successful debut conference in a new territory

Our first ever Connects conference in the diverse, dynamic city of Toronto has come to a close, and it was an absolutely unforgettable two days filled with game-changing insights and countless new connections. A massive thank you to everyone who joined us both virtually and in-person – we couldn’t do it without you!

This hybrid event marked the 34th instalment of our Connects conference series, held at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, at the very heart of the vibrant, bustling city of Toronto from July 6th to 7th. We welcomed over 800 attendees from 425 different companies, making it our biggest and most successful debut PG Connects in a brand-new territory.

We got to hear from 100 world-renowned speakers from top global brands such as Google Firebase, Netflix Games, Viral Nation, Brunette Games and so many more as they shared their immense wealth of insights with us over the two days, and the showfloor was lively with brands showcasing their goods and services with our attendees. It was truly a conference in a class of its own!

Making a splash

We were made to feel exceptionally welcome by the local community (over 55% of attendees from Canada and 71% from North America) and genuinely impressed by the city itself and its beautiful surrounds. Chris James, Steel Media CEO

If you made it to our Toronto show either in-person or as a virtual attendee, you already know just how fantastic the turnout was! This was our very first PG Connects event in the bustling city of Toronto, and our second ever show in Canada! We were pleased to welcome more than 800 attendees total both in Toronto and virtually, 71% of which were from North America and a whopping 55% Canadian talent. Between the exhibitors, speakers and attendees, our show in the most diverse city in the world proved to be just as diverse as the city itself – there were more than 50 countries represented from 400+ different global companies, making it a truly global, diverse audience mix. As always, our audience was largely made up of developers, with 68% of PG Connects Toronto attendees being game-makers.

None of this would have been possible without the incredible support of all our fantastic sponsors. So, once again, a massive thank you to our diamond sponsor Hut 8 and our gold sponsors InMobi, AppLovin, Solsten, Xsolla, Firebase, Freeverse, TransPerfect Gaming Solutions and all the other spectacular brands that helped bring to life our very first successful live event in Toronto!

An amazing first time in Toronto

Steel Media CEO Chris James expressed his delight with the glowing results of Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto 2022, “I'm absolutely delighted by the first outing of PG Connects Toronto - not just by the level of turnout (which at over 800 delegates was our largest ever in a new territory), but by the engagement, enthusiasm and overall positive atmosphere of a dynamic and fast-growing city.

We were made to feel exceptionally welcome by the local community (over 55% of attendees from Canada and 71% from North America) and genuinely impressed by the city itself and its beautiful surrounds. Moreover, there is clearly huge potential for Toronto as a definitive global hub for games, media and tech. It's already the third largest tech-hub in the Americas, the fastest growing city in North America and crucially also the most diverse. We will most definitely be back next year to play our part in this growth!

A huge thanks to our incredible sponsors, led by Diamond partner Hut 8, our 100+ speakers for sharing their insights, all the visiting delegates for flying in to network, and of course our parent company Enthusiast Gaming, who proved why they are they are the biggest name in games media and community.”

What’s coming up next?

If you know anything about PG Connects, then you know that there’s excitement around every corner. If you can’t get enough of the incredible value and endless opportunities that PG Connects conferences bring you, you won’t want to miss our upcoming live events.

