News

Mintegral launches playable ad editor

Editor is code-free, drag-and-drop

Mintegral launches playable ad editor
By , Staff Writer

Mobile advertising platform Mintegral has launched its new Playable Ad Editor, which allows advertisers to build their own ads from scratch via a code free, drag-and-drop editor. Playable ads are becoming an increasingly popular ad formats for apps and brands, with potentially high conversion rates, premium user experiences, and accessibility.

The Playable Ad Editor, available on the Playturbo platform, giving advertisers full control of the production of playable ads without the need to code using a variety of existing design assets – overcoming their expense and time-consuming production, which have prevented playable ads from scaling.

Developers including Duobite and Triwin have already utilised the Playturbo platform to create playable ads for a variety of ad networks, including Google, TikTok, and Facebook.

According to the company’s statistics, utilizing the platform can result in 85x improved efficiency and 60x saved costs compared to other video creatives, and advertisers can expect a 70 per cent increase in download share.

"With the launch of the Playable Ad Editor, Playturbo now covers the entire process of playable production - from zero to hero. A variety of advertisers can benefit from Playturbo, including those who customize their ads through the Mindworks team, or those who wish to produce in-house playable ads in-house," said Head of Mindworks and Creative Director of Mintegral Stella Zhu.

Playable ads are a fast-growing and effective ad stream, with a Facebook study suggesting that users are six times more likely to make a purchase after seeing a playable ad.

At PGC Toronto earlier this month we held a panel with speakers from Zynga, Gameloft, Chaarmi Worlds, AppLovin, and re6l, where they discussed how playable ads are essential to user retention.


Tags:
Lewis Rees
Lewis Rees
Staff Writer

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion Dec 19th, 2019

After making hundreds of playable ads, these are the key things we’ve learned

as Comment & Opinion Jul 4th, 2018

Why Chinese mobile ad tech firm Mobvista spun out its monetisation platform Mintegral

Special Report May 29th, 2018

Learn about the present and future of ads in the Mobile Games Advertising Report 2018

Comment & Opinion Oct 27th, 2021

The Play-to-Earn evolution

as News Jun 14th, 2021

Optimising your mobile campaigns with data

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies