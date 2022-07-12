Get ready for our biggest conference in Helsinki yet this September!

After the roaring success of our biggest and most successful debut conference in a new territory with Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto last week, all eyes are on the next opportunity to join in on all the conference action: Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki.

This September 27th to 28th, we are bringing Europe’s favourite games industry conference back to Helsinki for the first time in over two years of idigital conferencing, and it’s going to be our biggest conference in the city yet. You won’t want to miss out! You can still enjoy Early Bird pricing on your ticket if you book now, so head over to our website – you can save up to £290 for a limited time!

Ready to know more about exactly what’s happening in Helsinki this fall? Keep on reading to get up to date on all the details.

What’s happening at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki?

We’re returning to the spiritual home of the mobile games industry this September 27th to 28th in a massive way, and you’re not going to want to miss the biggest and greatest iteration of our Helsinki conference yet. We’re welcoming over 1,200 games industry professionals from all over the globe to hear from over 200 of the leading authorities in gaming, network, pitch, and much more. We’ll be tackling all the hottest topics facing the industry today through 19 content tracks across three stages, and our world-renowned speakers will be delivering 36 hours of content across the two days.

By attending PG Connects Helsinki, you will be surrounded by some of the biggest names in the industry, and have the opportunity to connect with 650 companies representing 40 countries. Don’t miss hearing all the expert insight and cutting edge information on design and development, monetisation and growth, new technologies, company culture and all other topics you need to know about in 2022 to boost your business.

Future-gazing tracks

No PG Connects conference would be complete without varied content tracks, and our Helsinki show is no different. Attendees will enjoy 19 diverse content tracks across 3 stages, and below, you can get an exclusive look at what we have lined up for you this September.

Ad Insights

ASO Insights (sponsored by AppTweak)

Building on Blockchain

CFO Insider (sponsored by Pollen VC)

Finest Finland (sponsored by Fingersoft)

Global Trends

The Growth Track (sponsored by Bango)

Game Innovators

Industry Visions & Values

LiveOps Landscape

Mapping the Metaverse

Mastering Multiplayer (sponsored by Photon)

Mastering the Pivot

NFT Know-how

Show Me The Money

Surfing the Web 3.0

The Art of Publishing

The Developer Toolkit

UA Update

Matchmaking opportunities

Ready to meet the business match of your dreams? We have set the stage for you to do just that at PG Connects Helsinki, and you won’t want to miss out on the incredible opportunities presented by our complimentary matchmaking events. We have everything from events connecting you with investors and publishers to opportunities to pitch your game to a panel of highly esteemed judges for potential prizes. The earlier you register, the better, so don’t wait!

Investor Connector

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector

The Very Big Indie Pitch: Mobile edition

Celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize

The Very Big Indie Pitch: PC & Console edition

The PC version of our pitching competition, this is your chance to get instant feedback on your new game, as well as press coverage, prizes and valuable contacts

Publisher SpeedMatch

Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects

Pocket Jam

Collaborate with fellow Pocket Jammers to create an awesome game over the course of two days.

Your Conference Ticket Includes...

Entry to the main conference including access to all content tracks expo and dedicated meeting area on both days

Access to fringe events such as The Very Big Indie Pitch (if eligible; additional application required)

Entry to the Global Connects Party

Free coffee, tea and refreshments on both days

Free wifi

A personal profile on the MeetToMatch meeting system and unlimited meeting invites

Book your ticket today

Make the most out of your Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, don’t wait until the last minute to secure your seat. You can get early access to our virtual meeting platform as soon as it goes live a few weeks before the show and start connecting with fellow attendees straight away. If you book your ticket now, you take advantage of our limited time Early Bird discount and score massive savings on your ticket! Don’t miss out.

Want to get involved?

There is no better place than Pocket Gamer Connects events to share your wealth of knowledge with the games community at large, and we would like to extend the invitation for renowned producers, developers, executives and leaders in the space to lead a session on a topic they’re passionate about and have expertise in at our upcoming Helsinki show. If you think you might be a fit and this sounds like something you’d love to do at our Helsinki conference, complete our speaker submission form or get in touch with sophie.atkin@steelmedianetwork.com direct to discuss further!

If you'd like to discuss sponsorship opportunities, please contact Lisa on lisa.bisset@steelmedianetwork.com or book a chat at: https://calendly.com/lisa-bisset