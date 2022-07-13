Get an exclusive look into the content at the highly anticipated Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2022

It’s that time! Our Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki show is gearing up to be the biggest and best show we have brought to the spiritual home of mobile gaming, and we can’t wait to share all about it with you.

Today, we’re giving you an exclusive look at what we have lined up for you this September. PG Connects Helsinki is going to be an unparalleled conference experience. Over 1,200 games industry professionals from around the world will be joining us in Finland on September 27th to 28th to hear from over 200 of gaming’s leading authorities. They will be speaking on all the most relevant topics facing us today across 19 content tracks on three stages, granting attendees access to 36 hours of unmissable content during the conference.

Join us in Helsinki and connect with over 650 top companies representing 40 different countries. You can secure your seat and save up to £290 for a limited time, so head over to our website and make your purchase now.

Without further ado, we present to you PG Connects Helsinki’s content tracks!

Meet the tracks of PG Connects Helsinki

Ad Insights

In-game ads remain central to many studios' monetisation strategy - join us to discover the latest trends and advice

ASO Insights (sponsored by AppTweak)

There's an art to getting your game ready for the app stores. Whether it's Google or Apple or others, our experts will help you give it the best start.

Building on Blockchain

An introduction to what blockchain means for any developer - with insights into the technology and how crypto works with games

CFO Insider (sponsored by Pollen VC)

Learn from the best with practical advice on creating financial security and success for your business

Finest Finland (sponsored by Fingersoft)

Facts, figures and insight into the latest & hottest industry trends from Finland and beyond

Global Trends

From East to West: facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe

The Growth Track (sponsored by Bango)

Essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques, and how to grow your game

Game Innovators

From indies to triple AAA studios, innovation is everywhere. Find out who's shaking up the market and bringing a fresh perspective to gaming.

Industry Visions & Values

How to build a better games industry and aspire to a more a more positive future for everyone

Live Ops Landscape

A track dedicated to explaining and improving your approach to live ops, the core of the modern games world

Mapping the Metaverse

The future starts here! Discover the cutting edge of communication and entertainment in this overview of developments in the immersive space. We map the frontiers and reveal essential jumping on points.

Mastering Multiplayer (sponsored by Photon)

Multiplayer games dominate the charts - but what tips, technology and secret sauce can help you compete!

Mastering the Pivot

Master the art of bringing your game to new platforms, learn to optimise your development process and growing your company to new spaces

NFT Know-how

Non-fungible tokens: how unique digital assets are changing the way people play today

Show Me the Money

Get practical insight on securing the funding that will make a difference

Surfing the Web 3.0

The next frontier of game development! Find out who's shaking up the market and reinventing the way we play games today

The Art of Publishing

Publishing is core to the games business: we explore how best to work with publishers to get your game to market

The Developer Toolkit

Everything a growing developer needs: essential, practical advice about all aspects of making games.

UA Update

Discover practical advice to navigate legislation and app stores to optimise your user acquisition

Market Monetiser (sponsored by Adverty)

Make the most of new advertising formats, IAPs and other monetisation developments in this focused track.

