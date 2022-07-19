Connect with metaverse experts at the Metaverse Mixer at Gamescom!

Ready to step into the metaverse and connect with thought leaders paving the way in this growing field?

We have just the opportunity for you. If you’re planning to be at Gamescom 2022 in Cologne this August 24th to 28th, consider this your invitation to join the Pocket Gamer team and some very special guests for an evening of drinks, networking and learning from metaverse experts from all around the world. This unique opportunity will be taking place in an elegant environment not far from Gamescom's hustle and bustle, completely free of charge to you.

How will blockchain and the metaverse change the games industry forever? Everybody's talking about the next generation of games and online entertainment opportunities. Whether it's how we evolve meaningful online communities, to how play-to-earn models might disrupt the mobile gaming space, topics like this are everywhere.

Steel Media is the publisher of PocketGamer.biz, BlockchainGamer.biz and BeyondGames.biz. Along with our partners at ZEBEDEE and Freeverse, we bring you a free opportunity for some relaxed drinks and an insightful chat with experts about what this new frontier offers for game developers.

Sounds interesting? Keep reading to learn more and get the details on how you can register now.

All the details you need

After a busy day in Cologne on Wednesday, August 24th, come to the grand Hyatt Regency Cologne near the river and join us for a few hours of networking and discovery.

Your provisional schedule

19:00 - Join us at the Hyatt Regency Cologne hotel

19:30 - Take your seats for the presentation and panel! Speakers TBC.

20:30 - Networking and drinks

22:00 - Doors close

Your hosts for the evening...

This mixer is hosted by the Pocket Gamer team, who have many years of experience covering and connecting the games industry with leading media like PocketGamer.com and PG.biz, events such as the PG Connects conference series, Big Indie Pitches, and numerous parties.

Our latest sites are BeyondGames.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz, covering all aspects of the metaverse, web3, transmedia, NFT gaming, and the future business of entertainment.

If you'd like to discuss sponsorship or block ticket bookings please contact Lisa on lisa.bisset@steelmedianetwork.com or book a chat at: https://calendly.com/lisa-bisset

Secure your seat at the Mixer today

Access to the Metaverse Mixer is complimentary to all Gamescom 2022 attendees, but seats are limited! The best way to make sure you secure a spot at our Metaverse Mixer is to register early. You can book your spot at our Eventbrite now, don’t miss out on your chance to connect with experts at the cutting edge of these forward-gazing technologies!

You can also connect with the Steel Media team by booking 1-on-1 meetings with our representatives! If you’re interested in scheduling a meeting with a Steel Media team member at this year’s Gamescom 2022, fill out this form ahead of time and we’ll be in touch.

Brought to you by our gold partner…

Freeverse

The principal mission of FREEVERSE is to create Living Assets, the NFT 2.0 platform that will power the next generation digital industry, and reach the mainstream user. Living Assets represent unique digital assets that change or evolve, and can be created and traded at a scale and cost to reach the mainstream. They are to NFT 1.0 digital collectables what videogames are to stamp collections. Living Assets enable content creators to truly engage with their audiences. Be it a videogame or an artist, you can unleash your creativity to create evolutionary rules that change asset properties, retaining your users' attention, and hence, increase monetization. And of course, you can also create standard, immutable NFTs with Freeverse. Living Assets can be traded in fiat currency, thus permitting users to enjoy the benefit of true digital ownership in a seamless way - without even realizing the power of the underlying blockchain that makes this dream come true.

And out associate partner…

ZEBEDEE

ZEBEDEE powers real economies in virtual worlds. With ZEBEDEE, gaming becomes a meaningful economic activity and game devs get a new playground for weaving money into the worlds they create. The economies of the future will be a perfectly connected system of real-world and virtual-world activity. Virtual activity will represent the majority of this metaverse economy, and games are where the revolution starts. ZEBEDEE is creating the tools and products that make it possible. Find out more at zebedee.io.