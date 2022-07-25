Nexon introduces Developer Wings 2022 on its PROJECT MOD platform

Nexon has announced a new partnership program for developers, Wings 2022. This is available on PROJECT MOD, a content production and service platform that allows users to create mods for existing Nexon titles, with a current focus on flagship franchise Maple Story.

On Wings 2022, developers are provided with development support and the ability to create content with tools from PROJECT MOD, which includes an internal economy to support renumeration of mod developers, although details are yet to be fully confirmed.

What to expect from Nexon’s mod dev programme

At the end of the year, Nexon will award selected content with cash prizes worth ₩10 million – although this does translate to a more modest-sounding $7,600. Between Developer Wings 2022 and the wider PROJECT MOD prize pool, Nexon’s development partnership programme is looking to provide around $1.14 million in support.

This recent development is in line with Nexon's plan for a multimedia and multinational expansion and its commitment to mobile, following a disappointing Q1 2022 period.