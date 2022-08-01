Pangle launches in 12 new territories worldwide

Pangle, the user acquisition and monetisation company, which has exclusive access to TikTok for business, has launched its services in twelve new countries around the world.

Game creators, developers and publishers worldwide can now capitalise on high-traffic opportunities to grow their mobile business in new markets including: in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, Kuwait, Iraq, Morocco, Qatar, Jordan, Oman, Bahrain and Lebanon.

Pangle has established itself as the leading mobile advertising platform in Asia, enabling global app developers to maximise their earnings through exclusive TikTok For Business ad demand in Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), and Latin America (LATAM).

The new network also enables advertisers to reach out to a massive global audience engaging in a premium mobile app network.

In addition to its monetisation and UA services, Pangle has also released a number of reports exploring data from across the mobile games markets. In May 2022 the company worked with data experts Newzoo to release the Mobile Game Genre Report, Hypercasual: Comparing and Contrasting Eastern and Western Markets. This is the first of several reports exploring genres of mobile games by the two companies.

They deep-dive into key differences between the top-performing mobile games in the US, UK, Japan and South Korea. The report explores these differences in game design, user acquisition, retention and monetisation strategies

Pangle has also hinted that it will be making its services available in more countries in the near future.

A spokesman for the company said: "We look forward to expanding our services into new regions in the future as we continue to support advertisers and publishers to thrive on the global stage."

