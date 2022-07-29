News

New iOS PlayStation controller with remote play integration from Backbone

“Regardless of delivery format, having more high-fidelity gaming experiences on mobile is accretive for the ecosystem”, says CEO Maneet Khaira

By , Editor

Game streaming platform Backbone has partnered with PlayStation for the release of the Backbone One PlayStation Edition, a new version of the firm’s flagship mobile controller attachment, and a revised app that integrates with the PS Remote Playapp.

This follows high-profile partnerships with Microsoft, Blizzard, and Discord, although this is the first partnership that has resulted in tailoring the attachment itself, now using the PS5 livery and classic symbols for its face button icons

Maneet Khaira, CEO of Backbone, told PocketGamer.biz: “With our devices and software, we offer a kind of connective tissue across native and streamed games. There is burgeoning interest in both classes of content and we want users to be able to move seamlessly between them.

“Regardless of delivery format, having more high-fidelity gaming experiences on mobile is accretive for the ecosystem.”

Backbone’s trajectory in 2022 has been considerable: following its $40 million funding round in February 2022, Backbone has rapidly scaling up across all divisions, although Khaira stated engineering, sales, data, and product design specifically.

Khaira himself was also ranked in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list, on the strength of the rapid escalation of investment and the celebrity profile of investors committing to Backbone, including The Weeknd, Ashton Kutcher, Post Malone, Kevin Hart, and MrBeast.

