Your pocket guide to Gamescom 2022: Networking, parties and great times!

Gamescom is kicking off in less than a month, and if you’re planning to attend, we have the low-down for you on some awesome events you won’t want to miss.

Europe’s leading trade fair for digital games culture, Gamescom, is taking place this August 24 to 28 in Cologne, and it’s an incredible opportunity to network and connect with other game makers and game industry professionals – including the team behind Pocket Gamer. If you’re going to be in town, don’t miss the chance to start planting the seeds for future collaboration! We would love to connect with you there.

Get all the details you need on the top parties and networking events happening in Cologne during Gamescom below. Whether you’re looking for more formal events, daytime outings or after-hours parties, there’s something for everyone.

What’s happening at Gamescom 2022?

Metaverse Mixer: presented by BeyondGames.biz & PocketGamer.biz

When: Wed, 24 August 2022, 6:00PM – 10:00PM CEST

Where: Hyatt Regency Cologne, Kennedy-Ufer 2A, 50679 Cologne, Germany

How: Register here

Cost: Free

More info: The next wave of games - blockchain, NFTs, the metaverse and more. Brought to you by the leading b2b games websites

The Big Indie Pitch Gamescom 2022

When: Wed, 24 August 2022, 5:00PM – 8:00PM CEST

Where: Hyatt Regency Cologne, Kennedy-Ufer 2A, 50679 Cologne, Germany

How: Register here

Cost: Free

More info: A prime opportunity for developers, this in-person pitching competition is coming to Gamescom for the first time since 2019 for our combined mobile & PC+Console Big Indie Pitch. Taking place live in Koln, our unique speed dating format gives each developer 5 minutes (including Q&A) with each room of expert judges, meaning entrants will get feedback in real-time and post-event via email too. Think speed-dating for developers and experts, and you get the idea.

BCG.biz Top 50 Blockchain Games Companies 2022 Reception

When: Mon, 22 August 2022, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM CEST

Where: Hyatt Regency Cologne, Kennedy-Ufer 2A, 50679 Cologne, Germany

How: Invite-only event

Cost: Free

More info: Join us for drinks, food and networking to celebrate this year's prestigious Top 50 list - invite-only event by BlockchainGamer.biz.

PG.biz Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2022 Reception

When: Tue, 23 August 2022, 6:00PM – 9:00PM CEST

Where: Hyatt Regency Cologne, Kennedy-Ufer 2A, 50679 Cologne, Germany

How: Invite-only event

Cost: Free

More info: Join us for drinks, food and networking to celebrate this year's prestigious Top 50 list - invite-only event by PocketGamer.biz, sponsored by AudioMob.

MeetToMatch - The Cologne Edition, powered by Xsolla

When: Wed, 24 Aug 2022, 10:00 AM – Fri, 26 Aug 2022, 3:00 PM CEST

Where: Koelnmesse, Messeplatz 1, 50679 Köln, Germany

How: Register here

Cost: €138.36

More info: Meet all relevant publishers, investors, and developers during the biggest games industry gatherings in Cologne

BS & Biers: Finnish Your Gamescom Day 1

When: Wed, August 24, 2022, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM CEST

Where: Revealed later - Cologne, Germany

How: Register here

Cost: Free

More info: Welcome to enjoy your Gamescom's day 1 afterwork with splendid company, tasty beverages, and in true world-class Finnish style.

devcom Developer Conference #ddc2022

When: Mon, Aug 22, 2022, 8:00 AM – Tue, Aug 23, 2022, 11:30 PM CEST

Where: Congress-Centrum Ost Koelnmesse, Deutz-Mülheimer Straße 51, 50679 Köln, Germany

How: Register here

Cost: Free

More info: #ddc2022: the official Game Developer Conference of gamescom

Kakao Games' Summer Night Party

When: Thu, August 25, 2022, 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM CEST

Where: Quater 1, Quatermarkt 1, 50667 Köln, Germany

How: Register here

Cost: Free

More info: Are you ready to party again with Kakao Games? We sure are!

#FemDevsMeetup Picnic Cologne

When: Wed, August 24, 2022, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM CEST

Where: Quater 1, Quatermarkt 1, 50667 Köln, Germany

How: Register here

Cost: Free

More info: Join us for a cosy informal outside picnic meetup during gamescom!

Connect with us and metaverse experts at Gamescom

Get ready for the Metaverse Mixer

Here are a little more details on the Metaverse Mixer! After a busy day in Cologne on Wednesday, August 24th, come to the grand Hyatt Regency Cologne near the river and join us for a few hours of networking and discovery.

Your provisional schedule

18:00 - Join us at the Hyatt Regency Cologne hotel

18:30 - Take your seats for the presentation and panel! Speakers TBC.

20:15 - Networking and drinks

22:00 - Doors close

Your hosts for the evening...

This mixer is hosted by the Steel Media team, who have many years of experience covering and connecting the games industry with leading media like PocketGamer.com and PG.biz, events such as the PG Connects conference series, Big Indie Pitches, and numerous parties.

Our latest sites are BeyondGames.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz, covering all aspects of the metaverse, web3, transmedia, NFT gaming, and the future business of entertainment.

Stay tuned to learn more and secure your ticket to this incredible opportunity to wind down at Gamescom and listen to top experts at the cutting edge of everything metaverse, blockchain, NFTs and much more.

See you in Cologne!