Solana Spaces unveiled first permanent retail venue

On July 28th, Solana Spaces, a development by the non-profit organisation, The Solana Foundation, announced the opening of a community space dedicated to Web3 at The Shops at Hudson Yards on Level 2 in Manhattan, New York.

In Solana Spaces, visitors will find a variety of tutorials on programming and experiences for newcomers into the crypto-technology industry in the first permanent physical and educational community space dedicated to Web3.

The public blockchain firm plans to feature new products and collaborate with brands that will frequently be updated. Solana Spaces stated the launch focuses on some of these emphasised experiences:

User onboarding with Phantom Wallet, Solana’s largest self-custody wallet app

Digital tutorials in partnership with Orca, STEPN, Solana Pay, Metaplex, and Magic Eden

Solana Saga, Solana’s flagship Web3 mobile phone, for customers to preview in person

An interactive art installation that features a data visualisation of what is happening on the Solana Blockchain in real-time

Solana 101, an educational presentation on Solana’s technology

NFT Gallery and limited-edition merchandise featuring new collections every month, starting with Degenerate Ape Academy

Full retail store with exclusive merchandise and NFT collection drops

You can visit Solana Spaces from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 7 pm.

More on Solana

“Solana has the most active and fastest growing ecosystem of developers in Web3 today, showcased in part by its large number of daily active users. Even with this in mind, we won’t rest until everyone is onboarded into the space,” said Solana Spaces chief executive officer, Vibhu Norby. “We’ve collaborated with some of Solana’s top projects and creators to design an introduction to crypto-tech that is open and accessible. It’s an experiment that we think a lot of people will love.”

Solana has made several other big announcements this year, announcing the development of Saga, an Android mobile device featuring a Web3 decentralised app store, and the firm's partnership with Krafton to develop blockchain and NFT games.