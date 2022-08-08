Testronic announces new leadership appointments

The award-winning, games, streaming and film service provider, Testronic, has announced the appointment of Andie Chivers Goudie as chief people officer and the promotion of Ann Hurley to the role of senior vice president of sales & marketing.

Ann Hurley is a long-time games industry leader who has worked with Testronic for over seven years, playing an important role in growing the company’s games business. As a Women in Games Ambassador, Hurley has also been integral to Testronic’s EDI policies and initiatives.

Andie Chivers Goudie joins with over 25 years of experience in HR, following senior roles in the financial services sector and at guitar giant Fender.

Testronic’s CEO, Mike Betti said, “Andie is a tremendous addition to our management team. Her experience in managing diverse, globally-distributed teams will be instrumental in Testronic’s continued rapid growth.”

Mike added, “Ann has made a considerable contribution to the success of Testronic’s business over the years, leading not only on our client outreach but also serving as a mentor to many of the women within the company. Her new role as head of sales & marketing is well deserved.”

Testronic has provided the game industry with financial and localisation services for over two decades. The firm prides itself on helping game developers and publishers deliver great gameplay experiences to millions of players and aiding businesses in the entertainment industry with content launches.

Testronic will hope these new appointments will help its goals to expand its QA capacity. The games industry has recently seen several appointments and promotions, with Xsolla appointing a new senior country manager and ironSource promoting Supersonic Studios' Danielle Cohen Reich to vice president.