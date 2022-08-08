News

Testronic announces new leadership appointments

Award-winning, games, streaming and film service provider appoints chief people officer and senior vice president of sales & marketing

Testronic announces new leadership appointments
By , Staff Writer

The award-winning, games, streaming and film service provider, Testronic, has announced the appointment of Andie Chivers Goudie as chief people officer and the promotion of Ann Hurley to the role of senior vice president of sales & marketing.

Ann Hurley is a long-time games industry leader who has worked with Testronic for over seven years, playing an important role in growing the company’s games business. As a Women in Games Ambassador, Hurley has also been integral to Testronic’s EDI policies and initiatives.

Andie Chivers Goudie joins with over 25 years of experience in HR, following senior roles in the financial services sector and at guitar giant Fender.

Testronic’s CEO, Mike Betti said, “Andie is a tremendous addition to our management team. Her experience in managing diverse, globally-distributed teams will be instrumental in Testronic’s continued rapid growth.”

Mike added, “Ann has made a considerable contribution to the success of Testronic’s business over the years, leading not only on our client outreach but also serving as a mentor to many of the women within the company. Her new role as head of sales & marketing is well deserved.”

Testronic has provided the game industry with financial and localisation services for over two decades. The firm prides itself on helping game developers and publishers deliver great gameplay experiences to millions of players and aiding businesses in the entertainment industry with content launches.

Testronic will hope these new appointments will help its goals to expand its QA capacity. The games industry has recently seen several appointments and promotions, with Xsolla appointing a new senior country manager and ironSource promoting Supersonic Studios' Danielle Cohen Reich to vice president.

 


Tags:
Emmanuel Nwosu
Emmanuel Nwosu
Staff Writer

Emmanuel is a Staff Writer at PocketGamer.Biz. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science and a Master's in Creative Writing. With previous experience as a content writer and copywriter in the tech and education industry, Emmanuel now comes into the gaming industry with open arms.

Related Articles

News Aug 12th, 2020

Testronic acquires Whyttest to expand its QA capacity

News Oct 14th, 2019

NorthEdge Capital acquires Curve, Kuju and Testronic for $113 million

as Job News Mar 19th, 2018

QA and localisation firm Testronic journeys east to set up first office in Asia with new Bangkok set up

News Mar 8th, 2018

QA outfit Testronic rolls out 50% Initiative to encourage more women in games

Job News Jul 21st, 2022

Former Meta exec joins Xsolla as senior country manager