Activision Blizzard to reveal new Call of Duty in "era-defining" livestream event next month

An "era-defining Livestream franchise event" is what Activision is calling its next event, which will take place on September 15, revealing the new Call of Duty Warzone.

Call of Duty Next, the name Activision has given the Livestream event, will feature the multiplayer mode available in the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone on mobile.

Previously Activision stated the new Warzone is "an extension of the Modern Warfare 2 universe", with new Modern Warfare 2 content, systems, progression and inventories.

We should be expecting the launch of the new Warzone soon after the release of Modern Warfare 2 on October 28. Meanwhile, the current Warzone playable today will continue to run as its own entity.

Clear your calendars September 15 for #CODNEXT - an era-defining, livestream franchise event.



✅ Full #ModernWarfare2 MP reveal

✅ The future of #Warzone

✅ The #Warzone mobile experience

✅ Live gameplay from your favorite streamers



+ More to come! pic.twitter.com/FTlSl7JryQ — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 7, 2022

It would seem that the Warzone coming to mobile might be the most highly anticipated. In March, Activision made the public aware it was seeking staff to bring Warzone on mobile, only making sense after Call of Duty: Mobile generated $1.5 billion since its launch in October 2019.

Last year, Activision revealed mobile games played a vital role in its overall revenue. Furthermore, the firm reported mobile games are more profitable than console and PC games combined. The success of Diablo Immortal and Call of Duty: Mobile notably played a huge part in their findings. They also placed in our Top 50 Mobile Game Maker 2021 awards.