Roblox revenue increases 30% year-on-year

Roblox has seen a successful quarter, with the platform reporting quarterly earnings of $591.2 million – a year-on-year increase of 30 per cent.

The platform attracted 52.2 million daily active users (DAUs), and players spent 11.3 billion hours engaged – respective year-on-year increases of 21 and 16 per cent.

However, average bookings per DAU was $12-25 – a decrease of 21 per cent based on the same period last year. Bookings also fell 4 per cent year-on-year, to $639.9 million.

“We are driving record levels of users and engagement globally as we execute on our innovation roadmap and broaden the appeal of Roblox across geographies and age groups,” said Roblox CEO David Baszucki. “We continue to make progress on key operational and product initiatives to enhance the long-term value of the Roblox platform.”

The company had total assets of $4.9 billion dollars at the end of the quarter – an increase of approximately $259 compared to the end of 2021’s fourth quarter.

Net cash from operating activities stood at $26.5 million. Free cash flow, however, was $57.3 million.

Part of the success this quarter can be attributed to Roblox’s emergence as a key player in the emerging metaverse, consistently attracting talent from various industries, such as fashion and music, to collaborate.

The company has published estimates for several key metrics for July. Roblox estimates revenue of between $205-208 million – an increase of 27 per cent year-on-year, with an 8-10 per cent increase in bookings to $243-247 million. This period saw the platform hold the Fashion Klossete Designer Showcase, in collaboration with supermodel Karlie Kloss.

Last year, Roblox reached position 9 on our list of the 50 top game makers. We’ll be publishing our results for 2022 later this month.