Time is almost up! Buy your Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki ticket before prices rise at midnight

Don’t miss out!

The time to secure your seat at our highly anticipated return to Helsinki this fall is upon us, especially if you’re looking to save on your ticket. Today’s your last chance to join in on the Early Bird savings and save up to £290, so head over to our website now and make your purchase while the offer is still available – it only runs until midnight, so the clock is ticking!

Not sure about whether to buy yet or wait? Check out our five reasons you absolutely need to grab your Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki ticket today, and thank us later.

Keep on reading to find out more about all that we’ve got in store for you come September!

What’s happening at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki?

We’re returning to the spiritual home of the mobile games industry this September 27th to 28th in a massive way, and you’re not going to want to miss the biggest and greatest iteration of our Helsinki conference yet. We’re welcoming over 1,200 games industry professionals from all over the globe to hear from over 200 of the leading authorities in gaming, network, pitch, and much more. We’ll be tackling all the hottest topics facing the industry today through 19 content tracks across three stages, and our world-renowned speakers will be delivering 36 hours of content across the two days. These tracks will tackle topics ranging from finance tips to all things metaverse, blockchain and NFTs to developer must-knows and UA strategies. You won’t want to miss it.

By attending PG Connects Helsinki, you will be surrounded by some of the biggest names in the industry, and have the opportunity to connect with 650 companies representing 40 countries. Don’t miss hearing all the expert insight and cutting edge information on design and development, monetisation and growth, new technologies, company culture and all other topics you need to know about in 2022 to boost your business. We’re also bringing back our highly attended matchmaking event opportunities including Investor Connector, The Very Big Indie Pitches, Publisher SpeedMatch, Pocket Jam and more – it’s going to be an unparalleled two days to take your business to the next level!

One ticket packed with a ton of value!

Entry to the main conference including access to all 19 diverse content tracks expo and dedicated meeting area on both days

Access to unmissable matchmaking sessions such as Investor Connector, The Very Big Indie Pitches, Publisher SpeedMatch, Pocket Jam and more

Entry to the Global Connects Party

Free coffee, tea and refreshments on both days

Free wifi

A personal profile on the MeetToMatch meeting system and unlimited meeting invites

Book your ticket now

The clock is ticking, and there’s only hours left for you to make the most of our unmissable Early Bird discount. Pop over to our website now and book your ticket so you can save up to £290 – you won’t get another opportunity to save this much on your ticket again, so don’t let it pass you by!